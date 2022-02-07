Budget airlines Frontier and Spirit announced plans Monday for a merger that would create the fifth-largest airline in the United States. Combined, the carriers plan to offer more than 1,000 daily flights to over 145 destinations in 19 countries.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

If you have tickets on an upcoming Spirit or Frontier flight, or are considering buying them, you might be wondering what the merger means for your trip. By The Way spoke with industry experts about what customers can expect.