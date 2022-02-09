For sailings that embark after Feb. 28, “the decision to wear a mask covering when onboard is at the discretion of each guest,” the Norwegian guidance said.
Norwegian Cruise Line’s guidance also requires guests to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test administered by a verified third party or to present a medically supervised at-home test taken before boarding.
Norwegian has been administering free rapid antigen tests at the dock, but the company will stop covering the cost next month. For passengers unable to obtain proof of a negative test ahead of time, testing will be available at the terminal, but guests must pay for the service. Prices may vary depending on the port and vendor, the cruise line said.
As part of the updated guidelines, children under 5 who are not vaccinated will also be able to board Norwegian ships. Guests 5 and older need to be fully vaccinated, as are crew.
The cruise line said it will continue to enforce mask requirements on European sailings because of local government rules.