Planning ahead can also help you avoid an unnecessary confinement in substandard accommodations. When I visited Abu Dhabi recently, I learned that the government had designated several properties as official isolation hotels. The hotels are locked down tight, with only infected guests allowed in and out. When my son got infected, I also learned that all hotels are obligated to keep you if you test positive; they can’t just kick you out and tell you to fend for yourself. So a hotel like this may not be your only option when you fail a coronavirus test.