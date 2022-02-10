So what’s the difference? And would that be the same “no-fly” list that is meant to keep suspected terrorists off flights?

Airlines can ban passengers because of their behavior on flights, whether they have been convicted of a crime or not. In a Feb. 3 letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland reviewed by The Washington Post, Delta’s chief executive asks that anyone convicted of an onboard disruption to be placed on the government list.

The airline said its request referred to expanding a category within the existing “watch list” that flags people considered a threat to civil aviation. Some union leaders in the airline industry have been requesting a centralized list since last year.