Coronavirus: What you need to read

The latest: CDC recommends people with weakened immune systems get booster doses after three months instead of five. See the latest coronavirus numbers.

Vaccines: Coronavirus vaccine for young children further delayed as FDA reverses course.

At-home tests: Medicare to offer free at-home tests from pharmacies, starting in early spring. Here’s how to use at-home covid tests, where to find them and how they differ from PCR tests.

Mask guidance: CDC still recommends masking in indoor spaces with N95s, which are more effective than cloth masks.

For the latest news, follow our coronavirus live updates or sign up for our free newsletter.