Disney World will drop its mask requirement for vaccinated guests, starting Thursday.

Since July 2021, the Orlando amusement park has required masks in indoor spaces for guests 2 years old and older, regardless of vaccination status. Disney does not require proof of vaccination to enter its parks.

“We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters,” Disney said on its resort website.

Masks will be required on enclosed Disney transportation, including buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner gondolas.

Disney World’s mask policy has fluctuated since the resort reopened in July 2020. After dropping the mandate in June 2021 for vaccinated visitors, the theme park company again instituted the indoor requirement in late July amid the delta variant surge.

The park is the second in the Orlando area to drop its mask mandate; Universal Studios dropped its requirement for vaccinated guests on Feb. 12.

Disneyland in California still has a mask requirement for everyone 2 and older in indoor spaces and on transportation.

Hannah Sampson contributed to this report.