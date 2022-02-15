Masks will be required on enclosed Disney transportation, including buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner gondolas.
Disney World’s mask policy has fluctuated since the resort reopened in July 2020. After dropping the mandate in June 2021 for vaccinated visitors, the theme park company again instituted the indoor requirement in late July amid the delta variant surge.
The park is the second in the Orlando area to drop its mask mandate; Universal Studios dropped its requirement for vaccinated guests on Feb. 12.
Disneyland in California still has a mask requirement for everyone 2 and older in indoor spaces and on transportation.
Hannah Sampson contributed to this report.