Public health experts have debated such moves, however, and all the international destinations on this list are among those in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s highest-risk category. Travelers will also need to take a coronavirus test before flying home to the United States.

Still, for many people, the changes will make travel simpler. Below, By The Way rounded up 10 places you can go without taking a coronavirus test if you are fully vaccinated.

Aruba Return to menu

To bypass testing requirements in Aruba, visitors 12 and older can get a digitally verifiable QR code proof of vaccination and a booster shot. Kids between 12 and 17 are not required to show proof of a booster.

Otherwise, travelers to the Caribbean island can take a test before arrival. Children younger than 12 are exempt from vaccination and testing requirements.

Visitors who have tested positive for the coronavirus between 10 days and 12 weeks before traveling to the country and do not show symptoms can also get a testing exemption by providing proof of their positive test result. Several forms are not accepted, including antigen and antibody tests.

Puerto Rico Return to menu

As of Feb. 2, travelers who show proof of complete vaccination no longer have to take a coronavirus test to visit the U.S. territory. Unvaccinated domestic travelers will need to show a negative test result taken within two days before departure, or they need to take a test within two days of arrival and self-quarantine until results return.

Unvaccinated travelers who do not take a test within the required time will have to self-quarantine for seven days and will be “subject to applicable sanctions,” per Discover Puerto Rico. Children ages 5 and up must also show proof of vaccination or a negative test to bypass quarantine, while those between 2 and 4 only need to show a negative test result. Those under 2 are exempt.

All travelers will need to complete a Travel Declaration Form to visit the Caribbean destination.

England Return to menu

Fully vaccinated travelers may cross into England without a coronavirus test as of Feb. 11, British Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps announced late last month.

Travelers who are not fully vaccinated must take a coronavirus test within two days before departure, and book and pay for a PCR test to take after they arrive, which must be done within two days of entering the country. Children under 18 are not required to take any tests to travel to England.

All visitors must complete a passenger locator form within the 48 hours before arrival, per government rules.

Ireland Return to menu

People traveling to Ireland who can show proof of vaccination or recovery from the coronavirus in the previous six months do not need to take a test before departure, according to government rules. Otherwise, visitors must show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before their arrival. Children 11 and under are exempt from testing requirements.

Visitors must also complete a Passenger Locator Form before leaving for Ireland.

Scotland Return to menu

In accordance with government rules, travelers who are fully vaccinated can enter Scotland without testing beforehand, but they must show proof of their vaccine status. Those who are not fully vaccinated will need a negative coronavirus test result from no more than two days before their flight, and to take a PCR test within two days after arrival. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers must complete a Passenger Locator Form.

Visitors under 18 are exempt from vaccine and testing requirements.

Sweden Return to menu

Sweden has ended all coronavirus restrictions for citizens and is applying the same standards to vaccinated visitors from approved countries, including the United States and much of Europe. Travelers with proof of vaccination issued in the United States may enter the Scandinavian country without a negative coronavirus test, according to the Swedish Police Authority. Accompanying travelers under age 18 are exempt from the requirement.

People who are not fully vaccinated may not travel from the United States to Sweden because of its entry ban, which is in effect until March 31.

Norway Return to menu

As of Feb. 12, all coronavirus entry requirements have been lifted for visitors to Norway.

Finland Return to menu

Fully vaccinated people visiting Finland from the United States only need to show proof of their vaccination status to enter the country, according to the Finnish Border Guard. Those who have only received a partial vaccination series but can also show proof of recovering from the coronavirus will be treated as fully vaccinated.

Other travelers may only enter if they can show an E.U. Digital Covid Certificate proving they have recovered from the coronavirus in the past six months. The restrictions apply to people born in 2006 or earlier.

Denmark Return to menu

Visitors who are fully vaccinated do not need to take a coronavirus test, according to Danish authorities. Those who have been previously infected with the coronavirus and can show proof of a positive PCR test taken at least 11 days and no more than 6 months before arrival are also exempt from testing requirements.

Those who are not fully vaccinated or have not been previously infected, and are traveling from a country Denmark has designated as high-risk, like the United States, must take a coronavirus test within 24 hours after arrival and self-isolate for 10 days. Visitors may leave isolation if they receive a negative result from a PCR test no sooner than the sixth day of their trip.

Greece Return to menu

Fully vaccinated people traveling to Greece from the United States do not need to take a coronavirus test, per government guidance. Visitors who completed their first vaccination cycle more than nine months before arriving will need to show proof of a booster.

They can otherwise show a negative coronavirus test or proof of recovery from a coronavirus infection, issued 14 days after their first positive test — and which will remain valid for 180 days.