Cruise Lines International Association, an industry group, recommended its members opt in.

“The updated instructions move closer to recognizing the cruise industry’s leadership in effectively mitigating COVID-19, as well as acknowledging ongoing improvements in the health environment,” the group said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The CDC confirmed that the three major companies opted in but did not provide an update on any smaller cruise lines. Operators had until Friday to decide. The deadline came just days after the CDC lowered its coronavirus travel warning for cruises from “very high” to “high.” The agency said that people who are not up to date with their vaccines, as well as those at increased risk for severe illness from covid-19, should still avoid cruises.

Advertisement

In recent days, some cruise lines including Norwegian and Royal Caribbean International said they are relaxing mask requirements for vaccinated passengers after putting stricter rules in place during the omicron surge.

Last month, the public health agency turned the rules that cruise lines had to follow during much of the pandemic into recommendations. Those rules included mask, testing and vaccination requirements for passengers and crew.

Story continues below advertisement

Many of the original rules remain part of the voluntary program, though there have been some updates. Lines that opt in will have to follow all of the recommendations; they are not allowed to pick some and discard others.

As part of the program, the CDC will continue to display a list of cruise ships sailing in U.S. waters and indicate whether they have reported coronavirus cases on board. The agency will also show whether a certain percent of people on ships are vaccinated and, in a new category, whether most on board are up to date on their coronavirus vaccines.

Advertisement