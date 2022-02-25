Where should people wear a mask when traveling throughout the country? Under new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the answer is: in far fewer places.

On Friday, the CDC eased mask recommendations for much of the country under a new framework to monitor coronavirus that immediately affects about 70 percent of Americans. The new recommendations factor in case numbers as always, but also consider hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

CDC changes approach to covid: Most Americans can go without masks

Officials emphasized that people with symptoms, people who have tested positive for coronavirus or those who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus should always wear a mask. They said anyone can choose to wear a face covering, even if it’s not recommended.

“If you feel more comfortable wearing a mask, feel free to do so,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a news briefing Friday.

Some rules remain the same, such as masking in airport and on public transportation and testing before international travel into the United States. Federal officials have not said whether the transportation mask mandate, which is set to expire March 18, will be extended.

Here’s what you need to know about the CDC’s new guidance when traveling.