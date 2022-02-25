Officials emphasized that people with symptoms, people who have tested positive for coronavirus or those who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus should always wear a mask. They said anyone can choose to wear a face covering, even if it’s not recommended.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you feel more comfortable wearing a mask, feel free to do so,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a news briefing Friday.

Advertisement

Some rules remain the same, such as masking in airport and on public transportation and testing before international travel into the United States. Federal officials have not said whether the transportation mask mandate, which is set to expire March 18, will be extended.