When the floats began to roll down Tchoupitoulas Street, Shatz and several customers stepped outside to cheer. After almost two years in which the city endured its share of pandemic woes and a Category 4 hurricane, parades were back in New Orleans.

For Shatz, the revival of Carnival season traditions is a much-needed return to normalcy and a reason to celebrate. It’s a time to reunite with old friends, make parade-day pals with strangers on the route and prepare for an influx of travelers that bring billions of dollars into the city each year.

“We need it to remember what life used to be like,” Shatz says. “To move forward, to get used to our realities.”

It’s difficult to articulate the importance of Mardi Gras to New Orleans, to explain an experience so sensory and so spiritual. It’s the glint of sunlight off a shined cymbal and the gold tassels of a marching band uniform; the over-sweet frosting of a king cake propped up on a folding chair; the smack of a pair of beads in your palm; the glee in recognizing a friend along the route and inviting them to your stretch of sidewalk.

But for even the most seasoned Carnival veterans, this one is different; for many, last year was their first without a traditional Mardi Gras. For a social, community-based city, it’s been devastating to miss out on a year of celebrations, in addition to the other losses of the past 24 months.

Since the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club last paraded down Jackson Avenue on a Fat Tuesday — Feb. 25, 2020 — more than 1,000 New Orleanians have died of covid-19, including various members of Zulu. More than a year later, Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 storm and became the most damaging hurricane to hit the state since Katrina, which came ashore almost exactly 15 years before.

“I’m excited just to see people out again,” said Dave Wright, the owner of Del Fuego, a restaurant along Magazine Street in the city’s Garden District neighborhood. “We deserve it. It’s been a rough couple of years.”

‘This one’s a little different’

There’s hope that the all-outdoor aspects of Carnival season — as well as vaccine protections — will stave off a coronavirus spike. New Orleans was one of the first cities in the country to require vaccinations for indoor dining. An indoor mask mandate is in place, along with proof of vaccination or a recent negative test, which makes for some of the strictest regulations in the region.

“My anxiety is coming from not knowing exactly what to expect with route changes; that’s my anxiety,” said Shatz, who visited New Orleans 30 years ago and never left. “[That] and having to make up for so much lost business.”

Traditionally, a number of the Uptown parades begin their ride on Magazine Street, passing locally owned restaurants, bars, and boutiques for almost a mile. A police shortage led the city to announce route changes in December that cut out that portion for all parades.

Businesses that were historically parade-watching spots along the Magazine stretch, like Del Fuego, may not rely on tourism year-round because of their location, but they benefit greatly from parade foot traffic. Wright’s restaurant usually brings in about 20 percent of its annual business during Carnival, he said, about two months’ worth of revenue in 12 days.

“It’s not that we need Mardi Gras to survive,” he says. “But it’s a really nice boost in income.”

Like Shatz, he spent the final weeks of February feeling excited but apprehensive; the uncertainty around this year’s Carnival reflects the exceptional situation.

Since the first parade took place in New Orleans 185 years ago, celebrations have been significantly disrupted or fully canceled just 13 times before the coronavirus pandemic, on account of wars, outbreaks, and — the last time pre-pandemic — the 1979 police strike. Wright has been in the city for 24 years and had never missed a Mardi Gras before 2021.

“Even after Katrina, Mardi Gras still happened … and I think that post-Katrina felt a little bit different because it felt that it was something normal after a very mind-numbingly un-normal time,” Wright says. “I think this one’s a little different, just because it’s been so long.”

Chatting up strangers again

The city needs Carnival season for both practical and psychological reasons. It’s a time of joy for locals to revel in the things that make their home so unique — the community, the music, the creativity.

On the first Saturday of day parades, the blocks closest to Del Fuego were packed with revelers, pop tents, and tables for drinks and snacks.

Paige Ellison, dressed in a shimmering gown made of light pink iridescent sequins and a matching pink wing, idled in the closed-off street with her husband, Daniel Marshall, several feet away from a party of about 40 friends. They were married in front of her aunt’s house a few blocks away just hours before.

“The vibes were awesome,” she said. “Everybody was ready to come back out and talk to strangers and not be scared to talk to strangers.”

Marshall, who used to bartend in the French Quarter, is well-versed in handling tourists; there are always good visitors and not-so-good visitors, he says. The uptick in Airbnbs in the city, particularly in residential neighborhoods, has led to rowdy bachelor parties keeping residents up on weeknights and wreaking havoc on otherwise quiet blocks.

This Carnival season, hospitality workers can expect to encounter some tension from out-of-towners who are used to more lax covid restrictions; Wright says Del Fuego has seen its share of frustrated customers while enforcing public health policies in the past two years.

After that first weekend of float parades, the city gets a two-day reprieve to prepare for the marathon that is “Deep Gras,” as some call it: six days with 21-plus parades within the parish limits, beginning the Wednesday leading into Fat Tuesday. It is a glitter-covered, sleep-deprived, alcohol-soaked, heavy-walking stretch that seems to exist outside of the traditional American workweek.

Along the route on a Thursday night, a three-parade evening capped with the all-female Krewe of Muses as the marquee event, crowds were three to four groups deep on the “neutral ground side.” Muses, which required vaccination to ride, handed out their signature throw of elaborately decorated shoes to a clamoring crowd. Masks were almost nonexistent, and distancing was near-impossible.

Two days into “Deep Gras,” Mel and Phil, a mid-50s couple from North Yorkshire, England, sat on the curb a block up from where the interstate crosses over the city. The couple, who declined to share their last names, designated a week of their three-week U.S. trip for New Orleans.

Locals they met in bars and elsewhere steered them toward what to eat, where to go and what to see. Phil was most impressed by the microbreweries; Mel was enamored with the “collective experience,” spanning from the floats to the food.

“Considering everywhere has had lockdown, you come here and it’s like one big party,” Phil says. “It’s one big release. It’s brilliant.”

Although plenty of adult visitors come to sip Hand Grenade cocktails among a late-night crowd, Mardi Gras is a family affair for many New Orleanians who want to pass the torch to the next generation. Along the route on Feb. 19, Elizabeth Perrien was up on a ladder watching the parade with her family, including her 5-year-old nephew.

When the first parade rolled past, she pointed out the brass bands to him.

“I asked my nephew, ‘Do you feel that in your heart? That boom boom as the drum goes? That’s Mardi Gras,’” she said.