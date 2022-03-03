Federal Aviation Administration regulations prohibit pilots from flying or trying to fly an aircraft within eight hours of drinking or if their alcohol concentration is at least 0.04.

Story continues below advertisement

“The FAA is investigating allegations that an airline pilot attempted to report for duty while under the influence of alcohol,” the agency said in a statement. “The agency takes these matters seriously.”

Advertisement

JetBlue spokesman Derek Dombrowski said the airline has “a very strict zero-tolerance internal alcohol policy” and has removed the crew member from his duties. He did not reveal what the airline’s policy is; some carriers prohibit pilots from consuming alcohol 12 hours before a flight.

The transportation authority in Buffalo said in a statement that NFTA airport police took Clifton into custody after he took the breathalyzer test. It then contacted federal authorities and released him to JetBlue security.

Story continues below advertisement

“He may face federal charges,” the statement said.

Clifton’s behavior at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, where he didn’t make eye contact or move out of the way when someone else passed by, raised the suspicion to a federal officer, according to a police report that Buffalo TV station WIVB posted online. The officer notified police, who went to the gate where the plane was about to take off just after 6 a.m.

Advertisement

“You know what we say: See something, say something, and he did,” TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said in an email. “And it was a good thing that he did!”

Police asked Clifton to step onto the jet bridge, where he failed an initial test asking him to follow movement with his eyes. According to the police report, he told officers he had been drinking the night before. After initially saying he had five to six drinks, he later said he had seven to eight.

Story continues below advertisement

The pilot had a gun and ammunition in the cockpit, which police confiscated. The police report said the pilot was a participant in the Federal Flight Deck Officer program, which was created after 9/11 to train and arm crew members to defend the flight deck from takeover.

The report says that the pilot “exhibited numerous indications of impairment both in his speech and gait.” He was questioned further at police headquarters before an officer gave him a ride back to the airport so he could book a flight home, the report said.

Advertisement

The flight Clifton was supposed to pilot took off four hours and 10 minutes late, according to FlightAware, which tracks flights and airport traffic.

Story continues below advertisement

While incidents involving inebriated pilots command headlines, experts say they are relatively rare. The FAA told The Washington Post in 2019 that nearly 117,000 U.S. pilots were tested for alcohol between 2010 and 2018; of those, 99 were found above the legal limit.

Doug Murphy, a Houston defense lawyer, told The Post at the time that an arrest for flying while intoxicated would result in the suspension of a pilot’s flying privileges while a case is investigated.