Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was our giant stack of paperwork for our visa applications. Planning a move abroad required patience and a tolerance for frustrating bureaucracy (luckily, our experience as foster parents had sharpened both of these skills). There were quite a few bumps along the way: To apply for a student visa, we first had to prove we were serious about the language, so we enrolled in an online course at our local community college. Yes, to apply for a student visa for a language course, we first had to take a language course. We were also required to provide proof of housing; because our school didn’t provide this, we had to apartment-hunt from an ocean away.