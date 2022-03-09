I should know, as I’ve been writing professionally for more than a quarter-century. Although I have done my work in every less-than-ideal situation you can imagine — in the back row by the bathroom on a red-eye flight, at a busy food court in a mall during the holiday rush, and on the sidelines of too many sporting events to count — it wasn’t pleasant, it hindered my creative process and it sometimes negatively affected the quality of my prose.

That’s why I plan a retreat when I have an especially important project to focus on. The time away from my family, other work and daily obligations frees me up to concentrate solely on the writing at hand, while a quiet, contemplative space with strong WiFi and extra-strong coffee helps me be productive. Thankfully for us creatives, there are retreats within driving distance of D.C. where we can hone our craft, get our work done and, often, find community to offer support.

Whether you want to work on oil paintings, a musical or a novel, this tranquil arts retreat, a 3½-hour drive from D.C., offers peace and a chance for productivity. Looking out toward the Blue Ridge Mountains, the center is a temporary home to more than 20 artists at a time (roughly 360 a year) enjoying residences up to six weeks long. Writers are given a comfortably monastic studio with a desk and chairs; composers’ studios include the same, plus a baby grand piano. The studios for visual artists have a sink and tables, as well as easels, if requested. (All studios have heating, air conditioning and WiFi.) When not toiling away on artistic endeavors, the Fellows Residence offers creators several spots for communal relaxation: a living room with a fireplace, television room and well-stocked library. As a part of the center’s partnership with Sweet Briar College two miles away, visiting artists can access its libraries and fitness facilities.

To apply: Fill out the online application at vcca.com/apply. Applications for winter 2023 residencies are being accepted until May 15. There is a $30 application fee; applicants will learn about acceptance by Aug. 31.

Cost: $150 per artist, per day. Includes an individual studio, private bedroom and bath, and three meals a day. Fellowships and financial aid are available.

Contact: 154 San Angelo Dr., Amherst, Va.; 434-946-7236; vcca.com.

Located about a three-hour drive from D.C. on bluffs overlooking the picturesque James River, this 19th-century farmhouse is the epitome of bucolic solace. The main house has four #cottagecore rooms, each furnished with a writing desk and comfortable chair, and access to high-speed Internet. Writers must prepare their own meals in the well-equipped kitchen (a grocery store is a 20-minute drive away in Lovingston), which includes an all-important coffee maker and tea-making supplies. To relax on-site, there are two wraparound porches with charming river views, as well as a library room with a television and DVD collection.

To apply: Email trudyhale@gmail.com a short biography, description of your project and the dates you would like to spend at the retreat.

Cost: Starting at $68 a night for less than a week. Bed linens provided; guests must bring towels. (Laundry facilities are on the premises.) For an additional cost, there is an opportunity for a one-on-one novel-writing workshop or a poetry collection consultation.

Contact: 56 Pine Hill Lane, Norwood, Va.; 434-263-4135; porcheswritingretreat.com.

Novices and experts alike are welcome at this countrified art retreat offering classes in painting, drawing, airbrush, drypoint, lino, monoprinting and mixed media. Courses range from a weekend stay to six days long. Participants spend the morning doing focused group exercises before spending the afternoons and beyond pursuing projects on their own. Work takes place in the spacious studio or out on the woodsy, 10-acre property nestled in the Shenandoah Valley, a 3½-hour drive from the District, with majestic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains rearing up on one side and the sweep of the Allegheny Mountains on the other. Artists must bring their own supplies, though the retreat does have some equipment on hand — including easels, drawing boards and light boxes — and a small selection of supplies is available for purchase. Guests stay in the 120-year-old manor house or nearby guesthouse, and are served three communal meals a day, some of which can be enjoyed on the patio, weather permitting.

To reserve: Book a slot in a group session online at shenandoahartdestination.com/reservations. Inquire for solo sessions by emailing nancy@shenandoahartdestination.com; availability is dependent on space.

Cost: Starting at $740 for one artist for a weekend group session.

Contact: 325 Union Run, Lexington, Va.; 612-221-1140; shenandoahartdestination.com.

Moms trying to balance caregiving duties with a writing project are usually fighting a losing battle that the writing never wins. That’s why novelist Hayley DeRoche, a mother herself, decided to create this family-friendly writing retreat designed for a female writer with her children and partner in tow. Situated a 3½-hour drive from Washington, the cheery, colorfully decorated cottage can handle up to eight people across its two bedrooms. The house is stocked with a play kitchen and art supplies for little ones, and there are chickens and goats outside to provide further amusement. Basic snacks are provided; otherwise, writers cook for themselves in the kitchen or on the grill outside. Every year, DeRoche hosts three or four writers for week-long retreats, so they can finally win the battle to work on their projects.

To apply: Fill out online application at unrulyretreat.com/apply. Applications for 2023 residencies are being accepted until Jan. 3. There is a $20 application fee.

Cost: Free.

Contact: 82 Gully Tavern Rd., Rice, Va.; 804-350-7551; unrulyretreat.com.

Although it’s a five-hour drive from D.C. at the base of the Pocono Mountains in the Upper Delaware River Valley, this serene retreat center is worth the trip. Once owned by the founders of Highlights for Children magazine, Garry and Caroline Myers, the center hosts regular retreats for children’s picture book writers and illustrators. You don’t need to be working on the next “Dragons Love Tacos” or “Owl Moon” to book a personal retreat, though. Whether you stay in a private cabin, the lodge or the farmhouse (ADA-accessible options available), each room has a personal workspace, or you can work in one of the communal spaces scattered across the property, both indoors and out. Retreats include round-the-clock snacks and three meals a day made with local ingredients: herbs from the garden, eggs from nearby farms, dairy from Calkins Creamery, and pastries and breads from Beach Lake Bakery.

To reserve: Inquire about availability at thebarnatboydsmills.com/personal-retreats.

Cost: Starting at $500 for three nights, including meals, linens and towels.

Contact: 392 Boyds Mills Rd., Milanville, Pa.; 570-253-1192; thebarnatboydsmills.com.

Martell is a writer based in Silver Spring, Md. His website is nevinmartell.com. Find him on Twitter and Instagram: @nevinmartell.

