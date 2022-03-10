As the cost of gas soars in the United States, travelers hitting the road might find their next road trip is more expensive than they expected. Prices per gallon hit record numbers Wednesday, moving around $4.30 in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Please answer this short survey on By The Way and your upcoming travel plans

Responses to Russia’s attack have impacted the availability of crude oil, resulting in a stark supply and demand imbalance. But will airfares be impacted, too? Some travel experts said yes, starting immediately, while others said it could take time to see the full impact.

Below, air travel experts analyze what the coming days — and months — might look like.

Spiking gas prices sting drivers nationwide, tapping pocketbooks and patience