It started on a trip to Thailand almost 15 years ago. Cooking classes are a pretty common tourist activity there, and my sister and I visited Baan Thai in Chiang Mai for a six-course cooking lesson. Going into it, I was skeptical: Yes, I love Thai food, and I was very much enjoying eating it three (okay, more than three) times a day, but did I really want to sacrifice a day of my trip to cooking?

It ended up being the best souvenir I ever brought home.

Since then, it’s become a mainstay to my travel itineraries. In Antigua, Guatemala, I learned to make chiles rellenos and tortitas de arroz. In Hanoi, I spent a day making tofu four different (and delicious) ways during a vegan cooking class. In Fez, I baked three different types of bread. And in Rome, I skipped pasta-making for an in-depth lesson on espresso drinks (much more applicable to my daily life).

The actual cooking class, oftentimes paired with a trip to the market, will probably give you a new level of appreciation for the food you’re enjoying throughout your trip. It’s a fun way to meet other travelers, and as long as you pick the class carefully, it’s a great opportunity to support the local community.

But it also changed the way I see travel. Instead of thinking of it as just an escape, it taught me to look for the ways my experience can enhance what I previously saw as the most routine parts of my life.

When I came home from that trip to Thailand, I was on the cusp of living alone for the first time. It gave me new confidence in my cooking and pushed me to stop viewing time in the kitchen as a chore. Instead, it became a way to bring adventures home with me.

It’s a gift that came in handy during the last couple of years. In the pandemic, without access to travel, cooking became my escape. I tried my hand at some of those fancy espresso drinks, made Moroccan msemen for breakfast and tried to re-create the same six-course meal I learned to make so many years ago (that last one didn’t go so well.)