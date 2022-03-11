The first Super Nintendo World opened in March 2021 at Universal Studios Japan, in Osaka. The Japanese version offers real-life Mario Kart racing and a treasure hunt with Yoshi. A review from the Verge called the park a “gleefully surreal experience that pushes surprising technological boundaries.” Visitors walk through a tunnel decorated as a green “warp pipe” and into a world featuring life-size coins, blocks and bad guys like Goombas and Piranha Plants. Universal reportedly spent $580 million on the park.

Universal did not name specific attractions for the upcoming Hollywood location in its release.

Ahead of the opening, Universal Studios Hollywood will roll out Nintendo merchandise at the Feature Presentation retail shop, including clothing, “iconic character hats” and plush toys. The park said it would provide more details soon.

In 2016, the same year Universal Hollywood opened the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal announced plans to bring Nintendo-themed areas to its parks in Japan, Hollywood, and Orlando.