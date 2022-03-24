“I am the black sheep who’s divulging the secret,” said Selis, a 60-year-old native of Nuoro, Sardinia, in Italian.

The recipe calls for only three ingredients: durum wheat flour, water and salt. However, the long and complex labor that makes the dough elastic thwarts most of those who try. When the dough reaches the right consistency, it’s rolled thin, then folded in half and pulled, then folded again and stretched for a total of eight times, until, between spread-out arms, there are 256 pasta threads as thin as strings of cotton. Then they’re laid out on a wooden disk and cut to the right size; there, in three overlapping layers, the strings will rest until dry. The result is a pasta web that is traditionally broken into jagged pieces and added to a mutton broth sprinkled with fresh pecorino cheese.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Giovanna Satta, a 71-year-old retired schoolteacher, was one of the women in the farmhouse. She had been trying to learn how to make su filindeu for years, but couldn’t find anyone willing to teach her.

“The videos you find on the Internet and YouTube always show the premade dough. You never know what’s the right consistency for pulling,” she lamented.

When Satta heard that Selis would hold her first public lesson last December, she made sure to reserve her spot and wired the money to attend the three-hour class.

Selis learned how to make su filindeu from her mother, Gavina, who had learned from her mother, Rosaria. This culinary know-how has been passed down only within the family in Nuoro. As a result, the pasta is so rare that it was included in the Ark of Taste, a catalogue of endangered foods funded by the European Union and maintained by the Slow Food Foundation for Biodiversity.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As Selis worked the dough, the sound of her kneading filled the room. Attendees filmed each step of the process attentively. A religious atmosphere, a mix between an Easter Mass and a funeral, filled the space. Nobody dared to speak, as if one whisper could break the spell and conceal the secret forever.

“I never taught the recipe as a sign of respect for my aunt,” Selis said. “My mother advised me against it to avoid bad blood in the family.”

With her aunt growing older and only two daughters to teach, Selis felt the pressure — and maybe the economic possibilities — of sharing her secret.

“If we became too selfish, the tradition will die. I am doing this to pass it on,” Selis said.

Sardinia sits in the Mediterranean Sea, between Italy and Algeria. Its geographic conditions and position have made the island an important wheat producer since ancient Roman times. But although the regions of Sicily and Campania were historically known as leading dry-pasta producers, Sardinia made the list only recently.

Laura Galoppini, a professor of medieval history at Pisa University who was studying the island, stumbled upon 19 customs records of the city of Cagliari dated between 1351 and 1397. The documents, kept in the archives of the Crown of Aragon in Barcelona, included detailed quantities of pasta exported: fideus (similar to penne), macarons (maccheroni) and obra de pasta (other kinds of pasta). Galoppini calculated that Sardinian producers exported about 8½ tons of pasta in that period.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Pasta was a food product requested by merchants, elites and sovereigns,” Galoppini said. The large amount of flour needed and conservation problems made dry pasta a luxury product. Today, “a pack of pasta doesn’t cost much. But at the beginning of 1400, a kilo of pasta was worth twice a kilo of meat.”

According to Paolo Solinas, an expert in Sardinian food culture, su filindeu was mentioned in several documents during medieval times. However, he believes that the roots of the hair-thin pasta can be found at least 1,000 years ago in Arab culture.

Solinas explained that the meaning of the name is not clear. One school of thought cites the translation of su filindeu by Italian writer Grazia Deledda, winner of the Nobel Prize in literature in 1926, into the “threads of God.” However, Solinas thinks the term probably evolved from the Arabic word fidaws, meaning “hair” or “thin as hair.”

“When we talk about food history, often we don’t take into account migrations and ethnic mixing from exchanges and invasions,” Solinas said in Italian. “Every food culture, everywhere, has an ethnic and mestizo nature.”

Su filindeu seems to have lasted so long because of a specific event: Every year, on April 30, people from Nuoro and nearby towns make a pilgrimage of about 20 miles on foot to the sanctuary of Saint Francis of Lula. After the celebrations, volunteers serve everybody su filindeu in mutton broth — a sort of reward for the act of faith.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Selis women and their descendants have been in charge of making the dish for the past century. It took them months to prepare the pasta to feed those who made it to Lula. Until a couple of years ago, participating in the pilgrimage was one of the only ways to eat such pasta.

“It was not valued much,” Selis said. Yet, once people began understanding the effort that went into making su filindeu, they started requesting it. So the Selis family began selling the pasta at about $33 per kilogram (a little over two pounds), enough to feed about 20 people. Today, some restaurants in Nuoro include su filindeu on their menus.

In 2019, Selis participated in a private event organized by La Cucina delle Matriarche, a nonprofit cultural organization. She taught her carefully kept secret to six chefs. Satta, one of the participants at the December class, tried to get a seat, but says she was rejected because she wasn’t a restaurateur.

Last year, after years of courting, Gisella Dessì, a Sardinian journalist, persuaded Selis to put together a course where ordinary people could learn how to make the dish. Selis chose to keep the class small, so each participant could learn how to work the dough well.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We have to pull, right?” asked one of the attendees. Then she promptly added: “As if we were pulling our husbands’ necks?” Laughter erupted as other participants struggled to get to their third round of pulling without breaking the dough.

“You always end up saying that, eh!” said the scorned husband who stood behind her.

For hours, the women tried, some reaching the coveted eighth pull, while others struggled to get to the fourth. Selis went from table to table, touching the dough, adding water, sprinkling flour, showing them how to hold it, pull it and get the hair-thin strings.

“It’s not easy, but it’s not impossible,” she said. She believes it’s not enough to know the recipe to make su filindeu; daily practice, for years, is key. She has been making su filindeu for 45 years and thinks that, after some time, the pasta’s texture and width reflects the maker’s personality. “When my sister and I make it together, her dough is softer, while mine is dryer. It’s in my temperament to make it that way.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That weekend, Selis introduced 42 women to making su filindeu. With Dessì, she’s planning new courses for the coming months, the next in April. Selis already has 80 people on the waiting list, while Dessì receives requests from Brazil, England and the United States.

“To me, Raffaella Marongiu Selis, with her cousins who pass on the art of su filindeu, are living, human treasures,” Dessì said. She’s pushing the Sardinia administration to create a registry of immaterial inheritances, a sort of catalogue listing and describing fading traditions such as su filindeu.

“Filindeu is something that you have to find in your being and your hands,” Selis said. “There is no secret. All you need is passion, consistency and lots of patience.”

Story continues below advertisement

Petroni is a writer based in Rome. His website is apetroni.contently.com. Find him on Twitter: @PetroniAgostino.

If You Go

Su filindeu class

Advertisement

011-39-333-271-6440

This class with Raffaella Marongiu Selis includes a certificate of attendance, the recipe for su filindeu, 0.5 pounds of pasta and a traditional wooden disk for drying it. About $330 per person. For reservations, email sufilindeucorsi@gmail.com.

PLEASE NOTE