In the ocean of land between our two shores, there’s a perceived nothingness. Long freight trains snake along the ground floor of America. Herds of hay bales huddle. Highway billboards implore motorists to stay awhile — and we should.

Story continues below advertisement

In an era when public discourse proceeds at a fever pitch, a clear horizon and relative silence are as mentally cleansing as any beach.

Advertisement

The plains are, by definition, mostly flat — and that’s the beauty. As the Prairie School of architecture illustrates, horizontal lines, free of excess ornamentation, offer visual relief, unlike so many new houses that seem to take design cues from the Rockies.

Expansive vistas refresh us, which explains why we request hotel rooms with a view, pull the car over at scenic lookouts and loll on the sand, gazing at the line where blue sky meets bluer water.

“The health of the eye seems to demand a horizon,” wrote Ralph Waldo Emerson. “We are never tired, so long as we can see far enough.”

During a 2021 cross-country car trip, I gasped at craggy mountains, sheer drop-offs, river gorges and Yosemite’s granite. But the plains, prairies and grasslands are what have stayed with me. Long views stir a longing.

As Robert Frost’s “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” suggests, a pause from one’s route is a tonic. Last August, on Iowa’s far western edge, we steered our family sedan out of westbound traffic and onto a side road, where we stopped and stood in the sun. Insects hummed. Crops rustled in the wind. The gravel two-lane receded north until it vanished, and I wanted to disappear into that distant point. But we had miles to go until we slept.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In dismissing the appeal of flat land, we somehow forget having previously lingered on the pages of the literary plains: riding horseback with the hard-bitten characters of “Lonesome Dove,” homesteading with the family of Laura Ingalls Wilder, surviving the “shaggy coat of the prairie” with Willa Cather’s “O Pioneers!,” and witnessing heartbreak in Dee Brown’s “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee.”

The drama and history of wide-open land hold a place in our imagination — and in our shame — even as we speed along ribbons of asphalt, where states’ license-plate nicknames read Sunflower and Cornhusker and the skyline is scattered with silos.

The Great Plains offers lessons in ecology, history, botany and topography. Although definitions of the region’s boundaries vary, all or parts of these 10 states lie within the region: Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming. Plains are open areas that are mostly treeless and studded with scrubland and shrub.

Some contain grasslands where, as the name suggests, grasses are the primary vegetation. The grasses may be tall, short or mixed.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The word prairie, which we incorrectly tend to use interchangeably with plain, is derived from the French word for meadow. Prairies are alive with native plants.

Are they wide open? Yes. Devoid? No.

Like a historical farm home whose floor has evolved from dirt to wood to vinyl to carpet, there are rich layers beneath our wheels: Indigenous culture, hoof prints, ruts carved by covered wagons and once-flourishing native plants plowed under for agriculture.

The Native American Scenic Byway, a 350-mile route through North and South Dakota, travels through reservation land of four tribes and takes in memorial markers, monuments, and cultural and sacred sites.

Story continues below advertisement

California Hill National Historic Trail in Nebraska illustrates a different story. There, deep ruts of pioneers’ covered wagons remain carved into the earth.

Advertisement

The plains whisper the stories of the country. Those tales include the land itself, where conservationists will tell you that there is plenty going on.

Carbon-consuming prairie grasses are a metaphor for the plains’ interwoven past. As the National Park Service notes, tall grasses, including those at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve near Strong City, Kan., once covered 170 million acres of North America. “Today,” the Park Service says, “less than 4% remains intact.”

Prairie-grass roots run horizontally and deep, protected from drying, grazing, trampling, fire and frost above, the Park Service says. They are tough.

Story continues below advertisement

At the Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve in Oklahoma, 39,650 protected acres constitute the largest piece of tallgrass prairie remaining on Earth, the nonprofit Nature Conservancy says. Some 2,500 free-range bison roam the land. Visitors who drive or hike the preserve are rewarded with expansive prairie views, 700-plus plants, 300 birds and 80 mammals. Prairie chickens sing in late March through early May. Mid-May is the time for bison calves. Wildflowers bloom widely mid-May to mid-June. And bluestem and switch grass reach their maximum heights in September.

Advertisement

The sturdy land anchored by those roots is anything but plain; it’s quietly instructive.

Just as plowing through a region in the family car can lead to a sterile trip, plowing land stripped soil of its vibrancy. Little of the plains’ original plants and grasses remain.

Story continues below advertisement

At the Willa Cather Memorial Prairie in Red Cloud, Neb., which recognizes the author who lived there as a child and set several of her novels in the plains, there are 612 acres of never-plowed native prairie. Nearly two miles of walking trails are open all year; wildflower season is April through October.

The land recalls Cather’s words in “O Pioneers!”

“The chirping of the insects down in the long grass had been like the sweetest music,” Cather wrote. “She had felt as if her heart were hiding down there, somewhere, with the quail and the plover and all the little wild things that crooned or buzzed in the sun.”

The plains, prairies and grasslands offer opportunities for tourists to feel the essence of the land and its history. At Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site, near Eads, Colo., visitors may hike among birds and plants and also pay their respects to Native Americans who were killed in 1864, in what the Park Service describes as “eight hours that changed the Great Plains forever.”

In Montana, the nonprofit American Prairie is assembling tracts of land to foster a fully functioning ecosystem. The rugged region allows for night-sky viewing, hiking, bicycling, driving tours and camping in yurts, tents and RVs.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Travel — not of the all-inclusive resort variety, but of the kind under open skies and on regional soil — leaves us forever changed.

In his short story “Out of the Woods,” author Chris Offutt tells of a road trip (an errand, really) that takes a young man from his cloistered home in the sheltering mountains of Kentucky to Nebraska, and back. Along the way, he discovers land “flat as a playing card” that leaves him feeling vulnerable and exposed.

The plains do put things in perspective.

“The first thing you learn on the prairie is the relative size of a man compared to the lay of the land,” observed Sen. Robert Dole, a Kansas native son. “Under the immense sky where I was born and raised, a man is very small. And if he thinks otherwise, he is wrong.”

Story continues below advertisement

To appreciate Dole’s reverence, consider meeting the country halfway. Rather than high-tailing it from east to west or north to south, pause in the geographic center of the contiguous United States.

Advertisement

Pack a camera, binoculars, a water bottle (preferably your own refillable container), some curiosity, walking shoes, sunscreen and a hat.

The plains will rise to meet you.

Powers is a writer based in Detroit. Her website is rebeccapowers.com.

PLEASE NOTE