Travel is roaring back this summer. Countries are lifting coronavirus testing restrictions, and long-closed-off destinations are reopening, making international travel feel accessible again.

But there are roadblocks: Airfares are high, and so is demand for hotels. Gas prices are significantly higher as the war in Ukraine rages, turning the budget-friendly road trip into a luxury for many. A subvariant of the coronavirus’s omicron strain, known as BA.2, is surging.

Have a question about planning a trip this summer? Washington Post travel reporters Andrea Sachs, Hannah Sampson and Natalie B. Compton will answer your questions about buying flights and navigating pandemic-related restrictions, starting at noon Eastern time on April 4.

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Olivia McCormack, a newsroom copy aide, produced this Q&A.