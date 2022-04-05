On Friday, Canada dropped its coronavirus testing requirement for fully vaccinated visitors. According to tracking data compiled by The Washington Post, 83 percent of the country’s population has completed a full vaccination series.
Other popular tourist destinations that the CDC lowered from Level 4 to Level 3 risks Monday include Antigua, Argentina, Belize, St. Lucia and Panama.
They were among 25 countries and territories that were designated at lower-risk categories for the virus as cases ease in parts of the world. South Africa and the Dominican Republic, which had previously had high levels of covid-19, moved to Level 2, meaning the coronavirus risk is moderate.
Jamaica and Morocco are now Level 1 countries with low levels of covid-19.
For the second week in a row, no new countries were added to the highest risk level. Nearly 100 destinations are in the Level 4 category, including the United Kingdom, Greece, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Hong Kong. A month ago, more than 130 destinations were at the highest level.