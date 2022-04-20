Skip to main content
By The Way
Detours with locals. Travel tips you can trust.
Cities
News
Tips
Newsletter
instagram
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Have questions about wearing a mask while traveling? Ask The Post.

Four Post reporters will answer your questions on Wednesday at noon

By Hannah Sampson
, 
Lori Aratani
, 
Michael Laris
and 
Fenit Nirappil
 
April 20, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
By Hannah Sampson
, 
Lori Aratani
, 
Michael Laris
and 
Fenit Nirappil
 
April 20, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
Loading...
An American Airlines employee works with customers at a ticket counter in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on April 19. (Alyssa Pointer/Reuters)
Placeholder while article actions load

A federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down a federal mandate requiring travelers to wear face coverings on planes, at airports and in other transportation settings, causing confusion at airports across the United States.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The judge’s ruling upended the Biden administration’s plans to extend the mask mandate through May 3, and the decision has left municipal transit agencies to decide whether to require travelers to wear masks. Public transit agencies in the D.C. region rescinded the requirement, but airports in Chicago, New York and Philadelphia said Tuesday that they would keep the mask mandate in place. Meanwhile, Lyft, Uber and Amtrak announced masks would be optional for customers.

What questions do you have about the mask mandate? Four Washington Post reporters who cover the pandemic, travel and transportation will answer your questions on Wednesday at noon.

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity

Looking for more? Read some of our recent coverage:

Sign up to get the most important developments about the coronavirus pandemic straight to your inbox every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.

Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.

Loading...