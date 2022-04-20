Have questions about wearing a mask while traveling? Ask The Post.

A federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down a federal mandate requiring travelers to wear face coverings on planes, at airports and in other transportation settings, causing confusion at airports across the United States.

The judge’s ruling upended the Biden administration’s plans to extend the mask mandate through May 3, and the decision has left municipal transit agencies to decide whether to require travelers to wear masks. Public transit agencies in the D.C. region rescinded the requirement, but airports in Chicago, New York and Philadelphia said Tuesday that they would keep the mask mandate in place. Meanwhile, Lyft, Uber and Amtrak announced masks would be optional for customers.