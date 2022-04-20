Have questions about wearing a mask while traveling? Ask The Post.

A federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down a federal mandate requiring travelers to wear face coverings on planes, at airports and in other transportation settings, causing confusion at airports across the United States.
What questions do you have about the mask mandate? Four Washington Post reporters who cover the pandemic, travel and transportation will answer your questions on Wednesday at noon.
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity
Looking for more? Read some of our recent coverage:
Sign up to get the most important developments about the coronavirus pandemic straight to your inbox every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.
Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.
Coronavirus: What you need to read
The latest: Congressional negotiators announced a deal for $10 billion in additional funding for the U.S. coronavirus response. The White House is pivoting to emphasize that poorly ventilated indoor air poses the biggest risk for coronavirus infections, urging schools, businesses and homeowners to take steps to boost air quality.
Questions, answered: Will you need a fourth coronavirus vaccine? Officials have authorized a second coronavirus booster shot for Americans 50 or older. Health policy reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb explains who should get one.
Mask guidance: The CDC has eased mask recommendations for the vast majority of the country. The change followed a relaxation of restrictions by most Democratic governors responding to nosediving case counts and public pressure.
Tracking the virus: See the latest coronavirus numbers and how the omicron variant has spread across the world.
At-home tests: Here’s how to use at-home covid tests, where to find them and how they differ from PCR tests.
For the latest news, sign up for our free newsletter.