In New Mexico, finding family-friendly fun in Taos and Santa Fe

Placeholder while article actions load

It was surprisingly quiet 7,000 feet above the earth. The sound of traffic and everyday civilization doesn’t carry that high up. There were no cellphones ringing, no screens blaring. Just the occasional dull roar of the hot-air balloon’s igniter and the digital squawk of the pilot’s walkie-talkie followed by his steady-voiced exchanges about weather and elevation.

It was also surprisingly warm, though it was only 40-some degrees out. However, the igniter’s blaze and the just-risen March sun kept everyone in the basket quite toasty. I was packed in with my wife and our 9-year-old son, as well as eight other passengers and our ever-Zen pilot, Sol Lothe, dressed top to bottom in tan Carhartt work gear and sporting a whimsical, Salvador Dali-style mustache.

Spread out below was Taos, N.M. Beyond the modest town — home to about 6,400 folks at the last census count and covering less than six square miles — the Rio Grande Gorge cut a jagged line in the landscape to my left. On my right side were the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, with peaks tipped in snow, a big draw for skiers.

Advertisement

We weren’t visiting for those storied slopes. Taos — and the nearby city of Santa Fe, about 90 minutes away — drew us because of rich arts and culture scenes, outdoor adventure opportunities and renowned food. It was a somewhat unconventional spring break destination, but one that spoke to the diverse interests of our family while keeping us stateside during what we hoped were the waning months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The aftershocks of the pandemic’s impact reverberated through our trip, so it was good we were visiting two places with lots of potential activities in each. A lesson I quickly learned in New Mexico was to always have backup plans — and backups for the backups. Closures of businesses and attractions due to staffing shortages, changes of weather and other unforeseen circumstances were not uncommon. Sometimes, we could circle back later; other times, that wasn’t possible. Unfortunately, the Taos Pueblo was still closed because of the pandemic, so we couldn’t visit the local Native American community, where we hoped to delve into the history and culture of the region’s people.

However, we did make a day trip to Bandelier National Monument, about a 90-minute drive to the southwest. On an unexpectedly snowy morning, we walked a short distance to the park’s cliffs, where we climbed ladders to the cavates (hand-carved alcoves), once home to two groups of Pueblo people.

Advertisement

After the park, we continued to Santa Fe, another hour in the car. There we had a blast frolicking through Meow Wolf, an epic interactive art installation spanning more than 70 rooms and 20,000 square feet. Delivering an acid trip without any drugs, the immersive psychedelic experience took us through hidden doorways, into tunnels, up ladders, down secret passageways and into uniquely decorated spaces punctuated with dazzling lights, strange sound effects and trippy music. We were razzled. We were dazzled. We took lots of pictures.

Another memorable visit was to the Museum of International Folk Art, which requires a few hours to truly take in. We saw an exhibit on the ghosts and demons of Japanese folklore, a display of handmade masks serving as deeper commentary on the pandemic, and an installation on the history of Hispano folk music in the region. The museum was a real highlight of the trip.

On the days we stayed in Taos, we had plenty to do as a family. We walked as close as we dared to the edge of the Rio Grande Gorge to get a sense of its vastness. Later, we hiked down to the river’s banks, where the Black Rock Hot Springs’s steamy, revivifying waters were a welcome relief from the chilly temperatures.

Even when we made it into town, it felt like the rough and rugged edge of civilization, sun-blasted and well-worn. Someone joked to me that Taos has two seasons: dirt and mud. Pack sturdy shoes and clothes you don’t mind mucking up. Even just walking around, you end up dusty and musty by the end of the day.

The frontier-styled town is full of fun, funky shops with intergenerational appeal. For local art, fly over to Magpie, showcasing a magnificently curated selection of artists, including Nordic folk potter Rachael Saum; painter Karen Ahlgren, who specializes in colorful bird portraits; and Noël Anderson, whose striking found-object sculptures have a primal tribal sensibility. Vinyl lovers need to check out Heads Up Music, offering records spanning genre and era. To purchase jewelry and handicrafts by Navajo and other Native Americans, pop into Atcitty’s on Taos Plaza. Around the corner, the Indigo Market offers boho chic body-care products, outdoor gear, baby gifts and foodstuffs.

Advertisement

When we got hungry, there were plenty of great options for all three of us, including our vegetarian son. It did sometimes feel as if people in New Mexico were eating to salve perpetual hangovers, because portions were large and designed to stick to your ribs. There wasn’t a single day we ate more than two full meals; we just didn’t have room for a third.

For breakfast, we loved Taos Diner II, a cozy joint with the friendliest waitstaff and a sizable menu of Southwestern favorites. The breakfast burrito — plump with scrambled eggs, home fries, pinto beans and cheese, and awash in green and red chiles (known as Christmas-style) — was too formidable to finish, but it was a pleasure attempting to conquer it.

Another a.m. standout was Michael’s Kitchen, a buzzy hangout soundtracked by the optimistic jangle of ’80s pop rock, the clatter of utensils and ever-shifting conversations. The sweeping breakfast offerings were complemented by an on-site bakery turning out colorfully iced doughnuts, hand-size apple fritters and pinwheel-shaped glazed cinnamon rolls called “pine cones.” We ate ourselves into a happy food coma but still possessed enough energy to buy a couple of treats for the road.

Advertisement

One morning, we bought several of Wild Leaven Bakery’s high-altitude sourdoughs, denser and heavier than loaves produced at sea level. The standout was infused with New Mexican green chiles and cheese, made even better when its thick slices were lightly toasted and heavily slathered with salted Kerrygold butter.

Our best dinner was at the Love Apple, rightfully the toughest reservation to score. Housed in a charming 19th-century church with white walls and thick wood beams traversing the ceiling, a firepit waited on the patio for when temperatures dipped after sunset. Focused on seasonally slanted, locally powered cuisine, it blends New Mexican traditions with a California sensibility. Unfussy presentations belied thoughtful compositions: cornbread made with blue cornmeal, honeyed butter on the side for slathering; grated beet, avocado and grapefruit salad with an electric citrus vinaigrette; golden fried gnocchi tossed in a buttery carrot sauce.

If you’re lucky enough to get a table at the Love Apple, don’t forget it is cash-only. Cash is king in this part of the country. Some establishments only accept cash or advertise a small discount for cash payments, which can help you get the best deal when shopping at the region’s many thrift shops and with artisans who are open to haggling. Having dollars in hand helped us score discounts on art, jewelry and vintage finds, all fond reminders of a trip packed with lots of activities and appeal for everyone, the equation for a perfect family vacation.

Advertisement

Martell is a writer based in Silver Spring, Md. His website is nevinmartell.com. Find him on Twitter and Instagram: @nevinmartell.

If You Go

Where to stay

Earthship

2 Earthship Way, Tres Piedras, N.M.

575-751-0462

These post-apocalyptic-looking tubular structures are built out of dirt and recycled materials with surprisingly luxurious interiors. Two-night minimum stay. Rooms from $145 per night for one to two people.

Where to eat

The Love Apple

803 Paseo del Pueblo Norte, Taos

575-751-0050

This charming eatery serves seasonally inspired cuisine blending Southwestern traditions and California sensibility. Walk-ins accepted, reservations recommended. Open Wednesday to Sunday, 5 p.m. to close (around 10 p.m.). Mains from $19.

Taos Diner II

216 Paseo del Pueblo Sur B, Taos

Advertisement

575-751-1989

The diner’s plump breakfast burrito is one of many highlights on its morning menu, which is served by a staff so friendly you’ll feel like a regular. Open Thursday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Breakfast mains from $6.95.

Michael’s Kitchen

304-C N. Pueblo Rd., Taos

575-758-4178

Come hungry, because this beloved breakfast spot serves hefty portions of classic Southwestern fare and has an on-site bakery turning out pastries, including glazed cinnamon rolls, fritters and doughnuts. No reservations. Open Wednesday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast mains from $7.75.

Wild Leaven Bakery

216 Paseo del Pueblo Norte, Taos

The bakers here craft high-altitude sourdoughs — heavier and more compact than loaves baked at sea level — with creative flavor profiles such as green chiles and cheese, roasted walnut and heirloom spelt. Open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What to do

Rio Grande Balloons

Advertisement

94 NM-150, Suite 5A, El Prado

575-208-1888

This locally owned company charters breathtaking sunrise flights over the Rio Grande Gorge and Taos. Balloon trips $325 per adult and $250 per child, ages 5 to 12.

Meow Wolf’s House of Eternal Return

1352 Rufina Cir., Santa Fe

866-636-9969

A mind-bending, neo-psychedelic interactive art installation you can walk, clamber, climb and crawl through. Guaranteed to inspire childish delight and endless selfies. Open spring break hours until May 31. Open Sunday, Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. General admission $35 per person age 14 and up, $25 seniors 65 and up and military with ID, $20 children 5 to 13.

Museum of International Folk Art

706 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe

Advertisement

505-476-1200

Displaying folk traditions from around the world, the museum’s diverse exhibits will enthrall visitors of all ages, so set aside at least two hours for a visit. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission $12 for nonresidents, $7 for New Mexico residents; 16 and under free.

Magpie

218 Paseo del Pueblo Norte, Taos

781-248-0166

Gallery shop with an enticing selection of works from local artists including pottery, portraits and sculptures. Open Monday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Heads Up Music

216 Paseo del Pueblo Norte, Suite C, Taos

575-425-9881

A necessary stop for all vinyl lovers. Offering both vintage and new records, it’s chockablock with classic albums, underground favorites and long-lost gems. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by appointment only Sunday and Monday.

Atcitty’s on Taos Plaza

103 Kit Carson Rd., Taos

928-221-7799

Owner Cherylin Atcitty sells jewelry, handicrafts and roasted blue cornmeal made by fellow Navajo, as well as works from other Native American artists. Open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Indigo Market

103 Paseo del Pueblo Norte, Taos

575-224-3249

The boho chic boutique has a nice array of body-care products, hipster outdoor gear, baby gifts and foodstuffs. Open Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Information

PLEASE NOTE

Potential travelers should take local and national public health directives regarding the pandemic into consideration before planning any trips. Travel health notice information can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s interactive map showing travel recommendations by destination and the CDC’s travel health notice webpage.

GiftOutline Gift Article