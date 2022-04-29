Airbnb’s covid refund policy is ending

Airbnb guests who cancel their reservation because of a coronavirus infection will no longer be eligible for a refund. The short-term-rental company announced the move, which goes into effect May 31, in a blog post Friday that explained updates to its “extenuating circumstances” policy.
Airbnb said in the blog post that the time was right to make the change as a result of a “new way of living” since the pandemic began. Hosts’ typical cancellation policies will apply after the policy change.
“As we’ve seen the heroic effort of health authorities and medical advancements around the globe, almost two thirds of the world’s population have received at least one dose of a vaccination against COVID-19,” the company said on its website. “And many countries have now implemented living with COVID-19 plans, as it becomes part of our world.”
Cancellation policies on the platform vary by host. Airbnb said almost two-thirds of active listings offer “moderate” or “flexible” policies — though none of those options provide refunds for last-minute cancellations.
The company said the more-forgiving policies let guests receive a full refund if they cancel at least five days before checking in — and some only require 24 hours of advance notice. Bookings that were made before May 31 could still be eligible for a refund, the blog post said.
Airbnb also made a pitch for its not-yet-launched travel insurance for guests, due “in the coming months.”
“Until this new product is available, guests can consider purchasing travel insurance outside of Airbnb,” the company said.
More travel news
Safety: Mask advice | Travel after covid recovery | Entry test rules | Maskalorian | CDC travel advisories | Kids and masks | Traveling while trans
Airlines: What to expect in 2022 | Confronting unruly passengers | Buses as flights | Goodie bags | Fare sales | Unruly passenger no-fly list | It’s physically impossible to open a plane door | Refund battles | Disruptive behavior | Wheelchair damage
Destinations: Florida v. Disney | Disney boycott | Texas, Florida travel ban | Obama’s national parks show | Top vacation spots | Disney prices | Australia reopens | Passport-free travel | Mexico shooting | Moving to Rome
Airbnb: Accidental break-in | Ukrainian refugee housing | Pet-friendly additions | Vacation rental startups | Cleaning fees
On the road: Pricey summer travel | Labor shortages | Hertz police reports | Rental car woes | How environmentalists travel | Road trips with pets | Road trips with babies