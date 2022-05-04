Carnival passengers quarantine in Seattle after outbreak on cruise

Placeholder while article actions load

A Carnival Cruise Line ship that docked in Seattle on Tuesday had an undisclosed number of passengers test positive for coronavirus onboard, with some reporting to local media that the company was ill-equipped to handle the latest outbreak. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the vessel and placed it under observation, according to its website. According to the CDC’s website, 53 of the 92 cruise ships that opted into its covid program have reported enough coronavirus cases to meet the threshold for investigation. That includes 21 ships sailing under lines owned by parent company Carnival Corp.

Carnival spokesperson Matt Lupoli said in an email that the cases on the ship were recorded during a Panama Canal trip that sailed from Miami to Seattle. “There were no serious health issues, but we did have guests show minor symptoms or test positive,” he said.

Passengers who tested positive for the coronavirus or who were exposed were isolating in Seattle hotels. Some told local news outlet KING 5 that more than 100 people tested positive on the Carnival ship. Lupoli did not specify how many cases the ship recorded, and the department for Public Health — Seattle & King County did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the number.

“Normally guests are responsible for quarantine costs, but because so many of our guests were far from home, we made the hotel arrangements and have offered to share the cost of their lodging while they remain in Seattle to complete their five-day quarantine,” Lupoli continued.

Passengers told KING 5 that the ship’s crew was overwhelmed, and that they were not isolated properly. They also said meals took hours to arrive and that they were unable to reach medical personnel.

“They didn’t have enough staff to handle the emergency that was happening, period,” passenger Darren Sieferston told the outlet. Lupoli did not share additional information in response to a request for comment on that allegation.

Carnival requires passengers to show proof of vaccination and a negative test result or proof of recovery from the coronavirus to board, with some vaccination exemptions allowed, according to its website.

The news comes shortly after Carnival-owned Princess Cruises reported its latest outbreak on the Ruby Princess ship, which saw more than 250 coronavirus cases in just 5 weeks.

Earlier this year, the CDC lifted pandemic requirements for cruise lines. The agency changed its guidance for masking, testing and vaccination to recommendations, and in February, a number of cruise operators, including Carnival Corp., told The Washington Post that they would participate in the voluntary program.

