The best baseball cities for a summer road trip

I grew up in Buffalo, which is to say I was raised on a steady diet of football Sundays, attending games at a stadium built in a parking lot. That would all change once I moved to New York and began dating (and eventually marrying) a self-described, long-suffering New York Mets fan, who taught me “Ya gotta believe,” a Mets catchphrase made famous by pitcher Tug McGraw in 1973.

My baseball journey has been punctuated by the sounds of vendors walking up and down the stands yelling, “Beer here, get’cher beer here,” visits to some 20-odd active major league stadiums, and the indelible memory of being in the stands at Wrigley Field when the Mets clinched the National League pennant in 2015.

It’s fun to see your team win on the road (except perhaps in Boston, where the Red Sox fans’ relentless taunting during a recent visit soured me on the Green Monster), but I’ve typically experienced unadulterated joy in attending games at ballparks in other cities no matter what the scoreboard says (or who’s playing).

The best ballparks are well-integrated into their cities, the energy and enthusiasm of 30,000 or so fans — both die-hards and casual viewers alike — a part of the city’s fabric.

University of Maryland assistant research professor Michael Friedman’s forthcoming book, “Mallparks: Baseball’s Cathedrals of Consumption,” explores these ideas in depth. Friedman says the job of the sporting venue is to promise that, “from the time people come in the doors until the time they leave, they can have a good time independent of what happens on the field.”

Below is a list of five cities where you can take in a game and keep the good vibes going long after the last out has been made.

Wrigley Field (Chicago)

Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, is a century-old institution that has embraced the modern ballpark ethos while managing to stay true to its roots. (I am sad to report, however, that Wrigley’s no-nonsense bathroom attendants, once responsible for making sure the long lines that formed after innings moved efficiently, are gone.)

Like Fenway Park in Boston, Wrigley offers a one-of-a-kind experience. Sure, a giant screen outside the park means you could forgo buying tickets altogether and just hang out in Wrigleyville, but watching a game from Wrigley is truly an unforgettable experience.

Whether seated in the bleachers, which some fans say is the best way to go, or in the pricier seats behind the dugout (worth the splurge), make a point to locate a vendor selling the gigantic, cheese-laden bowls of helmet nachos. Wash those down with a cold Old Style, and it’s a good day no matter who wins.

The many pubs and bars clustered around Wrigley burst with energy on game days, and Lucky Dorr is worth stopping at for a pint — and some of the best people-watching around — but don’t linger too long, because there’s a whole city to explore beyond the Cubs’ playground. Bucktown, Lincoln Park, West Loop: All of Chicago is a playground, whether you’re a foodie, art lover or enthusiast of vintage shopping.

PNC Park (Pittsburgh)

Looking for a baseball city that’s a bit more contained and slightly easier to navigate? Want a baseball park with killer city and Allegheny River views along with generally affordable tickets? Welcome to Pittsburgh’s PNC Park, a fine choice for East Coasters searching for an accessible summer road trip.

Recent ballpark enhancements include the creation of more areas for social gatherings with direct views of the field and Fat Head’s Bullpen Bar, located above the center-field bullpen for maximum can-of-corn watching. The changes, including the removal of walls and other barriers, are an attempt to bring fans closer to the game. The Pirates’ ballpark has always done a terrific job of honoring the franchise’s history, such as with bronze statues of Pittsburgh greats Roberto Clemente and Willie Stargell surrounding the park, but new displays celebrating the team’s baseball journey serve to cement PNC as one of the best MLB parks in the league.

PNC is one of Friedman’s favorites, too, even if it’s “on the wrong side of the river.” That may be, but fortunately, Pittsburgh is a walkable city with picturesque bridges that make it easy to get from the Andy Warhol Museum down the street from PNC to Market Square in less than 15 minutes on foot.

Target Field (Minneapolis)

One of the most well-integrated baseball stadiums in the country is Target Field. The Minnesota Twins’ home, located in the Warehouse District, is close to many capacious breweries with communal seating, including Modist and Fulton Brewing Taproom. The friendly Midwestern vibes extend to the stadium, where dedicated social spaces in the form of outdoor decks and patios and restaurants with open-air seating are open to all ticket holders.

Ballpark classics here include hot dogs, soft pretzels and popcorn, but more food-focused fans may prefer Tony O’s Cuban sandwich or the Red Cow burger. Drafts is where you’ll find local beers on tap, and sipping a cold beer on a warm, sunny day alongside the sweet sounds of baseball is to understand why America’s favorite pastime endures.

In lieu of visiting one of Minneapolis’s art museums, you might satisfy your art craving just outside the park, thanks to a 66-foot-long glass mosaic. The display, unveiled in April, showcases the themes “All Are Welcome at Target Field” and “Celebrating Our Community’s Rich Diversity.”

Just beyond Target Field’s gates, a mega Prince mural is set to debut in early June, in case you need another reason to visit the hip city.

Coors Field (Denver)

Although it’s somewhat ironic that Colorado’s MLB team plays at Coors Field, considering the pioneering role Denver has played in the now-ubiquitous craft beer scene, fortunately the selection of brews at the downtown stadium — and in the happening neighborhood (LoDo) it’s a part of — runs deep. As do the food options. Highlights this season include the Elvis milkshake (crème de banana, soft-serve ice cream and peanut butter sauce topped with Cracker Jack and candied bacon) and the Denver cheesesteak fries. If this all sounds a bit too rich, know that just outside the stadium are bars and restaurants with an enticing array of options, including Aloy Modern Thai and Kachina Cantina.

Ballpark bites aside, Coors gets points for stunning architectural design, thanks in large part to the structure’s 1.4 million bricks, each engraved with “Coors Field.” Seats with Rocky Mountain views also add to the stadium’s appeal, as do the single row of purple seats — one mile above sea level — on the upper deck.

Less than a five-minute walk from Coors Field is the National Ballpark Museum, with relics from the original 14 classic ballparks. And if baseball interest is waning, the Denver Art Museum is not far off.

Petco Park (San Diego)

Another big beer town, San Diego, and its ballpark, Petco, are hard not to love. Located near the charming Gaslamp Quarter and easily reached by trolley if you’re staying elsewhere in the city, the Padres’ home is a beauty, with some seats offering ocean views and all receiving that sweet sea breeze.

Petco was built around the historic landmark Western Metal Supply Co., and the seats in this area are arguably the park’s best — though the grass seating, dubbed “Town Square,” is also a delightful way to watch a game and catch up with an old friend, as I did on a recent visit.

This being California, it’s unsurprising that new food offerings give visitors choices beyond the ballpark classics. Find açaí bowls — and açaí margaritas — at Sambazon, and for a SoCal Mexican fix, Holy Paleta is where it’s at. Craft beer aficionados will be hard-pressed to find better beer offerings in any other ballpark.

As for San Diego itself? Come for the sun, sand and laid-back culture, make time to visit Balboa Park and the famous San Diego Zoo, and stay long enough to take pictures for Instagram at La Jolla Cove.

Lastoe is a writer based in Brooklyn. Her website is staceylastoe.com. Find her on Twitter: @stacespeaks.

If You Go

Where to stay

The Chicago Hotel Collection Wrigleyville

3475 N. Clark St., Chicago

312-447-9697

This pet-friendly four-star hotel close to Wrigley Field features fun baseball touches throughout its interior. Some rooms have dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto the vibrant neighborhood. Rooms from $159 per night.

The Industrialist Hotel

405 Wood St., Pittsburgh

412-430-4444

Situated in the heart of the city’s buzzing business district, the Industrialist boasts a terrific mixology program and inviting common areas. Rooms from $269 per night.

Rand Tower Hotel

527 S. Marquette Ave., Minneapolis

612-688-4500

Housed in a former Art Deco office building and the result of a $110 million renovation, Rand Tower is five blocks from Target Field. One of Minneapolis’ newest hotels, the property pays tribute to Rufus Rand, the industrialist and aviator who commissioned the building. Rooms from $202 per night.

The Rally Hotel

1600 20th St., Denver

720-907-1234

Denver’s Rockies-themed hotel includes views of Coors Field from its rooftop, complete with pool and bar, and is peppered with baseball touches, such as leather lobby seats bearing a striking resemblance to baseball gloves. Rooms from $297 per night.

San Diego Marriott Gaslamp Quarter

660 K St., San Diego

619-696-0234

If being close to Petco Park is the goal, then this hotel takes the cake. It’s less than five minutes by foot to the ballpark, and it’s close to many other San Diego offerings, such as the city’s zoo and its idyllic beaches. Rooms from $215 per night.

Where to eat

Armitage Alehouse

1000 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago

773-270-6402

Despite its Lincoln Park location, Armitage transports diners to early-20th-century London. Find ales, cocktails and classic pub fare such as pot pies and curries — if you’re lucky enough to get a table. Open Sunday through Thursday, 4:30 to 10:30 p.m., and Friday through Saturday until 11 p.m. for dinner; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. for brunch. Bar open between brunch and dinner. Entrees from $15.95.

Fig & Ash

514 E. Ohio St., Pittsburgh

412-321-2222

Executive chef and co-owner Cory Hughes takes classic comfort dishes such as pork chops and meatloaf and puts a modern spin on them. The space is cozy, but it’s elevated and lively. Open Tuesday through Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m. Entrees from $16.

Owamni by the Sioux Chef

420 S. First St., Minneapolis

612-444-1846

This full-service Indigenous restaurant is committed to revitalizing traditional Native American cuisine. In staunch adherence to this mission, dishes don’t include “colonial” ingredients such as dairy, wheat flour, cane sugar, beef, chicken and pork. Open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 4 to 9 p.m. for dinner. Closed Monday. Dishes from $7.

Water Grill

1691 Market St., Denver

303-727-5711

Seafood probably isn’t the first thing visitors to Denver think of when making dinner reservations in the landlocked state’s most populous city, but Water Grill’s offerings are about as fresh as they come. The menu often changes twice daily, based on what’s sustainably available. Open Sunday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m. Entrees from $33.

Addison

5200 Grand Del Mar Way, San Diego

858-314-1900

At the Michelin-starred Addison, the nightly tasting menu pays homage to the splendor of Southern California ingredients and influences. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 5:30 to 10 p.m.; last seating 8:30 p.m. Nine-course tasting menu $298 per person. Reservations required.

What to do

Wrigley Field

1060 W. Addison St., Chicago

773-404-2827

Built in 1914, the home of the Chicago Cubs is the second-oldest active ballpark (after Boston’s Fenway). Tickets from $14 per person.

PNC Park

115 Federal St., Pittsburgh

412-321-2827

The Pirates’ appreciation for its past players’ contributions to baseball is evident both inside and outside the park. Tickets from $10 per person.

Target Field

1 Twins Way, Minneapolis

612-338-9467

The home of the Minnesota Twins, this stadium, accessed via light rail, is in the heart of the city’s Warehouse District. Tickets from $12 per person.

Coors Field

2001 Blake St., Denver

303-292-0200

Rocky Mountain views are included in the price of admission for home games at the Colorado Rockies’ stadium. Tickets from $6 per person.

Petco Park

100 Park Blvd., San Diego

619-795-5025

You can catch a glimpse of the Tony Gwynn (a.k.a. “Mr. Padre”) statue from most places in the Padres’ home. Tickets from $20 per person.

Information

PLEASE NOTE

Potential travelers should take local and national public health directives regarding the pandemic into consideration before planning any trips. Travel health notice information can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s interactive map showing travel recommendations by destination and the CDC’s travel health notice webpage.

