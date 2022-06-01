Italy lifts all pandemic entry restrictions

Italy lifted its remaining pandemic-era entry restrictions Wednesday, making it easier for foreign tourists to visit as the busy summer-travel season ramps up.
While the European Union dropped its mask mandate for air travel last month, Italy will keep mask requirements in place for a number of transportation settings, including commercial airplanes, until June 15. Masks also remain mandatory at indoor sporting events, concert halls, theaters and other venues, per the announcement.
The change comes as Italy has seen a decrease in coronavirus cases. Daily cases in the country dropped 19 percent over the past seven days, with 212 new cases per 100,000 people, according to tracking data compiled by The Washington Post through Wednesday.
Italy previously eased other restrictions, discontinuing use of its passenger locator form in early May and scrapping its Green Pass requirement for many places. Travel experts in the country are preparing for a busy summer. “In terms of tourism here in Italy, it’s definitely back on,” Clio Morichini, head of travel and events for Italy Segreta, told The Washington Post by email last month.
The country joins other nearby destinations that have lifted all entry requirements in recent months. The United Kingdom dropped its remaining travel restrictions in March, following countries such as Ireland and Norway.
