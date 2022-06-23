Booking a last-minute summer trip? Let our travel reporters help.

From gas prices to plane tickets, summer vacation is costing more than it has in years. We have inflation and the long-awaited “revenge travel” to thank for that. Add in labor shortages and the recent rash of flight cancellations, and traveling this summer can feel impossible. But it doesn’t mean you can’t still plan a last-minute getaway.
What questions do you have about booking or planning your next trip? Washington Post travel reporters Hannah Sampson and Natalie B. Compton will answer your questions on Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern time.
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity
Looking for more? Read some of our recent coverage:
Sign up for By The Way’s weekly newsletter to get tips and city guides that make you feel like a local wherever you go. Delivered every Thursday.
Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.
Reader Q&As
Chat with The Post’s reporters and columnists in Q&As
Ask for advice: Carolyn Hax takes your questions about the strange train we call life.
Ask about dining out: Chat with restaurant critic Tom Sietsema.
Ask a parent: Get parenting advice from Meghan Leahy.
Chat with our columnists: Ask Eugene Robinson your questions. Or join Jennifer Rubin on Fridays.
Talk about sports: Send Barry Svrluga your questions on the latest headlines in sports.
Explore all of our Q&As here.