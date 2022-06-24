Submit your photo to the 2022 Washington Post Travel contest

Placeholder while article actions load

Submissions are now open for the 23nd annual Travel photo contest! Please read the complete contest rules here before you submit your photograph. Here are some highlights: ● Photo must have been taken between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight ● Please do not submit images that have been heavily manipulated.

● Only amateur photographers are eligible. Professional photographers (i.e., anyone who earns more than 50 percent of their annual income from photography, determined at Sponsor’s sole discretion) are not eligible.

● Entrants must be 18 or older and residents of the United States.

● By entering, you grant The Washington Post permission to use your photo in perpetuity in any medium.

● Only one entry is allowed per person. By submitting a photo, you are stating that you took the photo and own the rights to the photo. All submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on August 17, 2022.

Winners will be announced in print Sept. 7, 2022, as well as online at wapo.st./travel.

Submit your photo at wapo.st/travelcontest2022

