Grand Canyon visitors infected with highly contagious norovirus

Placeholder while article actions load

More than 150 rafters and backcountry campers who visited the Grand Canyon in April and May reported symptoms of a gastrointestinal illness, the National Park Service said this week. The symptoms — including nausea, stomach cramping and pain, vomiting, and diarrhea — are representative of norovirus, according to a release from the National Park Service Office of Public Health. Officials confirmed the virus was found on at least eight of the rafting trips in the national park so far.

Park officials say “comprehensive control measures” have been implemented in response, and since early June they’ve seen a “a marked decrease in reports of illness.”

Sometimes (incorrectly) referred to as “the stomach flu,” norovirus is a highly contagious illness that causes the stomach and intestines to become inflamed. Symptoms can appear 12 to 48 hours after being exposed and can cause reoccurring vomiting or diarrhea throughout the day, which can lead to dehydration. In most cases, it passes in one to three days.

Advertisement

The virus is transmitted through contaminated food or drinks; putting your hands in your mouth after touching a contaminated surface; or having direct contact with someone infected by it (such as sharing drinks or utensils with them).

“On rafts and in camps, norovirus can spread quickly,” NPS said. “The best way to prevent norovirus is to practice proper hand washing and general cleanliness and ensure the safety of your drinking water.”

Grand Canyon visitors can safely consume water from park-provided fountains and spigots.

Park officials say it’s not safe to drink water from natural sources, like the Colorado River, side streams, waterfalls or pools — although it may have once been in the past. Any collected water should be filtered and chemically disinfected, or boiled with a rolling boil for at least a minute in most cases (at least three minutes for elevations 6,500 feet and above).

GiftOutline Gift Article