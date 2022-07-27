Glacier National Park reports three climbing deaths over three days

A 79-year-old man from Florida suffered a fatal fall from an off-trail mountain slope Monday at Glacier National Park, the National Park Service said.
As of Wednesday morning, officials at the park had not identified the man from Florida.
The men from Montana were Brian McKenzie Kennedy from Columbia Falls and Jack Dewayne Beard from Kalispell. Both were considered “expert climbers” and had been ascending mountains at Glacier National Park for decades, the park service said in a statement.
The Florida man was climbing with friends above the Two Medicine Campground on Rising Wolf Mountain when he fell. Park officials got a helicopter to transport him to a ranger station, where emergency-responders declared the death.
“Many accidents occur when people fall after stepping off trails or roadsides or venturing onto very steep slopes,” the park’s website says, advising visitors to “stay on designated trails and don’t go beyond protective fencing or guardrails.”
Glacier National Park, which features 700 miles of hiking trails, is in the northern part of Montana. Father south, Yellowstone National Park and its gateway towns are still recovering from historic flooding that swept away roads that could take years and upward of $1 billion to repair.
More travel news
Safety: Mask advice | Travel after covid recovery | Entry test rules | Maskalorian | CDC travel advisories | Kids and masks | Traveling while trans
Airlines: What to expect in 2022 | Confronting unruly passengers | Buses as flights | Goodie bags | Fare sales | Unruly passenger no-fly list | It’s physically impossible to open a plane door | Refund battles | Disruptive behavior | Wheelchair damage
Destinations: Florida v. Disney | Disney boycott | Texas, Florida travel ban | Obama’s national parks show | Top vacation spots | Disney prices | Australia reopens | Passport-free travel | Mexico shooting | Moving to Rome
Airbnb: Accidental break-in | Ukrainian refugee housing | Pet-friendly additions | Vacation rental startups | Cleaning fees
On the road: Pricey summer travel | Labor shortages | Hertz police reports | Rental car woes | How environmentalists travel | Road trips with pets | Road trips with babies