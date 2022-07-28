Southwest says flight credits will no longer expire

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday that flight credits would no longer expire, a move it called a “first-of-its-kind policy and value among major U.S. airlines.”
In a statement, Southwest chief executive Bob Jordan said the decision to do away with expiration dates altogether is in line with other passenger-friendly policies that the airline has pioneered.
“Flight credits don’t expire aligns with the boldness of a philosophy to give our customers definitive simplicity and ease in travel, just like Bags fly free, just like No change fees, just like Points don’t expire — they’re a first-in-our-industry combination of differentiators that only Southwest offers,” the statement says.
According to the announcement, Southwest customers will see a “placeholder” expiration date on flight credits for Dec. 31, 2040, until the company updates its technology to eliminate expiration dates.
More travel news
Safety: Mask advice | Travel after covid recovery | Entry test rules | Maskalorian | CDC travel advisories | Kids and masks | Traveling while trans
Airlines: What to expect in 2022 | Confronting unruly passengers | Buses as flights | Goodie bags | Fare sales | Unruly passenger no-fly list | It’s physically impossible to open a plane door | Refund battles | Disruptive behavior | Wheelchair damage
Destinations: Florida v. Disney | Disney boycott | Texas, Florida travel ban | Obama’s national parks show | Top vacation spots | Disney prices | Australia reopens | Passport-free travel | Mexico shooting | Moving to Rome
Airbnb: Accidental break-in | Ukrainian refugee housing | Pet-friendly additions | Vacation rental startups | Cleaning fees
On the road: Pricey summer travel | Labor shortages | Hertz police reports | Rental car woes | How environmentalists travel | Road trips with pets | Road trips with babies