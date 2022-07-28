Skip to main content
Southwest says flight credits will no longer expire

The budget airline describes the move as a ‘first-of-its-kind policy’ among U.S. carriers

July 28, 2022 at 10:43 a.m. EDT
A Southwest plane flies past the U.S. Capitol before landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
Southwest Airlines announced Thursday that flight credits would no longer expire, a move it called a “first-of-its-kind policy and value among major U.S. airlines.”

The low-cost carrier said all credits that are unexpired as of Thursday — and any created on or after that day — would not have expiration dates. Previously, flight credits expired a year after the booking was made, though the carrier said it repeatedly extended that deadline during the pandemic.

In a statement, Southwest chief executive Bob Jordan said the decision to do away with expiration dates altogether is in line with other passenger-friendly policies that the airline has pioneered.

“Flight credits don’t expire aligns with the boldness of a philosophy to give our customers definitive simplicity and ease in travel, just like Bags fly free, just like No change fees, just like Points don’t expire — they’re a first-in-our-industry combination of differentiators that only Southwest offers,” the statement says.

According to the announcement, Southwest customers will see a “placeholder” expiration date on flight credits for Dec. 31, 2040, until the company updates its technology to eliminate expiration dates.

