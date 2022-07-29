Las Vegas flooding sends water gushing through casinos

Monsoonal rain swept through downtown Las Vegas on Thursday night, pelting casino carpets on the Strip through leaky roofs and rushing through a parking garage that looked more like a white-water rapids course.
Video I received from an employee working near the sports book at Circa. Clean up after flooding that just occurred. You definitely don’t see this everyday. @8NewsNow #8NN— Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) July 29, 2022
Courtesy: Dan Miller pic.twitter.com/CxmjHH78Rn
@News3LV this is the Linq parking garage on the Strip. pic.twitter.com/lWfKULEAom— Coach Ken Camp (@CoachKenCamp) July 29, 2022
Not sure if it’s raining more inside or outside of @CaesarsPalace @VitalVegas @LasVegasLocally pic.twitter.com/4cArRye5mM— Sean Sable (@SeanSable) July 29, 2022
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported several areas received more than an inch of rain, wind gusts reached as high as 71 mph at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue — a few miles east of the Strip — and more than 7,000 customers were reportedly facing power outages after 10 p.m.
Thursday marked the city’s second night of monsoonal storms, with more expected across the Southwest, according to the National Weather Service.
Summer in Nevada has been marked by drought; water levels at Lake Mead have reached their lowest point since 1937, according to NASA, exposing three sets of human remains in the reservoir since May.
On the other side of the country, disastrous flooding in Eastern Kentucky has killed at least 16 people since Wednesday.
