France lifts covid entry restrictions for travelers

France became the latest country in Europe to get rid of pandemic-era entry restrictions for visitors. As of Monday, tourists going to France no longer need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test, according to the U.S. Embassy in France. Earlier this summer, the country required travelers to be vaccinated, or show proof of recovery or a recent negative test.

“France reserves the right to reimpose entry restrictions if the health situation requires it,” the embassy says on its website.

The changes follow the decision in France to end emergency measures put into place because of covid-19. Travelers don’t have to offer health information in advance of arriving in France or test upon arrival.

Destinations including Italy, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Germany have all dropped their covid-era entry rules.

The United States still requires foreign nationals to show proof of vaccination before flying to the country, crossing a border by land or arriving by ferry. Travelers flying into the U.S. no longer need to show a negative test, as of mid-June.

