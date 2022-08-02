France lifts covid entry restrictions for travelers

France became the latest country in Europe to get rid of pandemic-era entry restrictions for visitors.
“France reserves the right to reimpose entry restrictions if the health situation requires it,” the embassy says on its website.
The changes follow the decision in France to end emergency measures put into place because of covid-19. Travelers don’t have to offer health information in advance of arriving in France or test upon arrival.
Destinations including Italy, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Germany have all dropped their covid-era entry rules.
The United States still requires foreign nationals to show proof of vaccination before flying to the country, crossing a border by land or arriving by ferry. Travelers flying into the U.S. no longer need to show a negative test, as of mid-June.
More travel news
Safety: Mask advice | Travel after covid recovery | Entry test rules | Maskalorian | CDC travel advisories | Kids and masks | Traveling while trans
Airlines: What to expect in 2022 | Confronting unruly passengers | Buses as flights | Goodie bags | Fare sales | Unruly passenger no-fly list | It’s physically impossible to open a plane door | Refund battles | Disruptive behavior | Wheelchair damage
Destinations: Florida v. Disney | Disney boycott | Texas, Florida travel ban | Obama’s national parks show | Top vacation spots | Disney prices | Australia reopens | Passport-free travel | Mexico shooting | Moving to Rome
Airbnb: Accidental break-in | Ukrainian refugee housing | Pet-friendly additions | Vacation rental startups | Cleaning fees
On the road: Pricey summer travel | Labor shortages | Hertz police reports | Rental car woes | How environmentalists travel | Road trips with pets | Road trips with babies