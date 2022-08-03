What was the best airport meal of your life? We want to know.

Airport restaurants don’t have the best reputations. The guarantee of a captive audience means they don’t have to try especially hard. The inescapable blandness of a busy concourse is difficult to escape. The number of corporate vendors like Auntie Anne’s and Chili’s Too bring mall concessions stands to mind.
Whether you’re the type to order a lumberjack’s breakfast at an airport diner or forage from Hudson News before sprinting to your gate, we all have to eat.
So we want to know: What was the best airport meal of your life? Answer in the form below or at this link. Your response may be used in a story.
Request for Reader Submission
What was the best airport meal of your life?
Airport food is hardly renowned, but some destinations will surprise you. From any airport around the world, what was the breakfast, lunch, dinner or snack that left a lasting impression?Tell the Post