Where to drink natural wine in the heart of Mexico

Cava Garambullo winery

Founded nearly a decade ago, Cava Garambullo represents a partnership in wine and life between consultant and self-described “professional taster” Natalia López Mota and Branko Pjanic, a Mexican-Serbian couple who met studying in Europe.

Guanajuato had only three wineries when they started Cava Garambullo in 2012, López Mota says. Today, there are nearly 30. Looking for a place that inspired them, San Miguel de Allende was attractive partly because they could take part in an emerging wine region.

More workshop than sprawling vineyard, Garambullo’s squat brick-and-stone wine cellar is rich in light and shadows. Slow sipping is encouraged on the intimate patio, where succulents spill out of their reclaimed wood planters.

Advertisement

It’s easy to lose track of time on a vintage Pepsi folding chair whose white paint clings to rust, signaling you not to take the whole natural wine thing too seriously. The indoor tasting room is like an underground sanctuary from the Middle Ages, if medieval dungeons were furnished with work benches, velvet cushions and hand-chalked wooden barrels.

In San Miguel de Allende, López Mota also recommends ICAVI and Cava Sautto. The former is a gathering point for professionals, but tourists can also request a tasting, attend an event, buy wine or take a class, sometimes led by the Garambullo winemakers themselves. The latter is part shop, part bar and classroom, and you can snag a great bottle anytime to sip in the back.

López Mota advises against renting a car here if you’re not used to driving in Mexico. “People drive without a lot of rules. Foreigners won’t understand,” she cautioned. Instead, first-time travelers should hire a driver for the day or book a wine tour. Fly to Mexico City first, López Mota suggests, and then take a bus to San Miguel de Allende, a four-hour ride $25 to $30 one way.

Advertisement

To secure a spot at Cava Garambullo’s monthly open cellars, visit their Instagram, where limited spaces are announced periodically.