More cruise lines are dropping vaccine requirements

Two giant cruise companies are dropping vaccine requirements for some ships, following a wave of recent moves to ease pandemic-era restrictions that precluded some travelers from boarding. Sister cruise lines Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises said on their websites that as of Sept. 5, everyone “regardless of vaccination status” would be able to sail on specific cruises as long as they met testing requirements.

For Celebrity, that means cruises leaving from Los Angeles, the United Kingdom and Europe (except for Iceland). Royal Caribbean cruises that don’t require vaccination include sailings that leave from European ports, Los Angeles, Galveston, Tex. and New Orleans.

Bahamas and Caribbean cruises that leave from Florida ports — the busiest in the world — still have vaccine rules in place.

“We are working with local governments in the Eastern Caribbean to align on vaccination requirements for more itineraries,” Royal Caribbean said on its website. “We want to ensure a great experience going ashore at these ports, for guests of any vaccination status, while meeting local health regulations. We’ll have more info in the coming days.”

The updates late this week follow an announcement Monday by Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises that unvaccinated passengers would be allowed on many cruises as of Sept. 3. The operators, all part of the same parent company, also eased testing requirements for vaccinated passengers.

In recent weeks, Carnival Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and Silversea Cruises said fully vaccinated travelers would need to show only proof of negative tests for cruises six nights or longer.

The new policies came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended its covid-19 cruise program. At the time the program ended last month, nearly every ship that reported data to the CDC was under observation for coronavirus cases.

Thursday, the public health agency loosened its broad coronavirus recommendations even more. The revised guidance no longer advises screening or testing in most settings for people without symptoms or known exposure.

Cruise companies — which touted their strict health protocols earlier in the pandemic — have said that they expect to ease more of their restrictions in the coming days.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners around the world to develop updated protocols that provide for the continued safety of our guests and the communities we visit, better align with the travel and hospitality sector, and meet destination regulations,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement last month. “This means we’re transitioning to the point where everyone will be able to vacation with us.”

