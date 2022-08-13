Disney is wildly expensive. Super fans gave their 7 best tips to save.

4 Buy your Disney gear and souvenirs elsewhere

Leonard says rain ponchos are essential to pack for a Disney trip because of the inevitability of storms in Central Florida at certain times of year.

“A random rain shower shows up, and now suddenly you’re in need of one,” she said. “Now you’re going to be paying an arm and a leg to get a poncho that you could have bought for a dollar had you packed it ahead of time.” (In a 2021 story, the Disney Food Blog reported buying an adult-sized poncho for about $12 and rated the experience.)

After her first trip spending “way too much money” on bubble wands and other toys for her kids, Leonard starting buying cheaper versions of their must-have toys and secretly bringing them on the trip.

Advertisement

“I would give them one a day, like something new every day, and they would be able to take that into the parks,” she said. “And so it was a fun way for them to still have what they wanted, but me not have to spend the money inside the park to purchase them.”

The family will also visit Disney’s Character Warehouse, an outlet store with two locations in the Orlando area, to buy discounted official Mickey Mouse ears, clothes or other items.

“When they have their souvenir money, we don’t have them spend their money inside the parks,” she said.