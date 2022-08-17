Skip to main content
By The Way
Detours with locals. Travel tips you can trust.
Cities
News
Tips
Newsletter
instagram
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

American dies at Sandals Bahamas resort after getting coronavirus

Police said he suffered a seizure while quarantining in his room at the resort on Great Exuma

By
August 17, 2022 at 6:34 p.m. EDT
The Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Great Exuma, Bahamas. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Placeholder while article actions load

A man from the United States who tested positive for the coronavirus died Tuesday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Great Exuma, Bahamas, local police said.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force would not share the man’s identity or age with The Washington Post because they said his family had yet to be notified. An official in the public affairs department said the man died after suffering a seizure and had been quarantining in his room since testing positive Saturday.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

“Sadly a guest has passed away from apparent natural causes,” Sandals Resorts said in a statement emailed to The Washington Post, adding that “Bahamian authorities do not suspect any foul play.”

Three Americans died at the same resort in May due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Sandals said afterword it was installing carbon monoxide detectors at every room on the property. Sandals operates resorts in the Bahamas in Great Exuma and Nassau.

The Bahamas requires travelers 12 and older to present proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight to the islands.

A travel advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Bahamas is at a Level 3 (high) risk for coronavirus. The health agency recommends travelers avoid visiting the Bahamas if they are not up to date on their coronavirus vaccines.

Loading...