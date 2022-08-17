American dies at Sandals Bahamas resort after getting coronavirus

A man from the United States who tested positive for the coronavirus died Tuesday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Great Exuma, Bahamas, local police said.
“Sadly a guest has passed away from apparent natural causes,” Sandals Resorts said in a statement emailed to The Washington Post, adding that “Bahamian authorities do not suspect any foul play.”
Three Americans died at the same resort in May due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Sandals said afterword it was installing carbon monoxide detectors at every room on the property. Sandals operates resorts in the Bahamas in Great Exuma and Nassau.
The Bahamas requires travelers 12 and older to present proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight to the islands.
A travel advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Bahamas is at a Level 3 (high) risk for coronavirus. The health agency recommends travelers avoid visiting the Bahamas if they are not up to date on their coronavirus vaccines.
More travel news
Safety: Mask advice | Travel after covid recovery | Entry test rules | Maskalorian | CDC travel advisories | Kids and masks | Traveling while trans
Airlines: What to expect in 2022 | Confronting unruly passengers | Buses as flights | Goodie bags | Fare sales | Unruly passenger no-fly list | It’s physically impossible to open a plane door | Refund battles | Disruptive behavior | Wheelchair damage
Destinations: Florida v. Disney | Disney boycott | Texas, Florida travel ban | Obama’s national parks show | Top vacation spots | Disney prices | Australia reopens | Passport-free travel | Mexico shooting | Moving to Rome
Airbnb: Accidental break-in | Ukrainian refugee housing | Pet-friendly additions | Vacation rental startups | Cleaning fees
On the road: Pricey summer travel | Labor shortages | Hertz police reports | Rental car woes | How environmentalists travel | Road trips with pets | Road trips with babies