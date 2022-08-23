Cayman Islands allow unvaccinated travelers to return

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Cayman Islands will lift all coronavirus-related travel restrictions Wednesday, eliminating the requirement to obtain travel declarations and allowing unvaccinated adults to return to the Caribbean vacation destination. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Effective Aug. 24, the Cayman Islands will no longer require travelers to present proof of vaccination, quarantine upon arrival or wear a mask.

Premier Wayne Panton announced the changes in a Friday news briefing in which he said the British territory is also shutting down the Travel Cayman agency that has issued travel certificates and overseen a digital travel portal.

Previously, unvaccinated foreigners 12 years and older were not allowed in unless they could show “close ties to the country.” The territory dropped its requirement for pre-arrival testing June 30, encouraging visitors to complete a daily lateral flow tests for a week before their departure. Unvaccinated Caymanians, residents and work permit holders had to quarantine for a week upon arrival.

The Cayman Islands have reported just 29 covid-related deaths to the World Health Organization over the course of the pandemic. According to government data, 93 percent of the population over 5 years old has received at least two vaccine doses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises the Cayman Islands have a “high” (Level 3) rate of covid-19.

