Cayman Islands allow unvaccinated travelers to return

The Cayman Islands will lift all coronavirus-related travel restrictions Wednesday, eliminating the requirement to obtain travel declarations and allowing unvaccinated adults to return to the Caribbean vacation destination.
Premier Wayne Panton announced the changes in a Friday news briefing in which he said the British territory is also shutting down the Travel Cayman agency that has issued travel certificates and overseen a digital travel portal.
Previously, unvaccinated foreigners 12 years and older were not allowed in unless they could show “close ties to the country.” The territory dropped its requirement for pre-arrival testing June 30, encouraging visitors to complete a daily lateral flow tests for a week before their departure. Unvaccinated Caymanians, residents and work permit holders had to quarantine for a week upon arrival.
The Cayman Islands have reported just 29 covid-related deaths to the World Health Organization over the course of the pandemic. According to government data, 93 percent of the population over 5 years old has received at least two vaccine doses.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises the Cayman Islands have a “high” (Level 3) rate of covid-19.
More travel news
Safety: Mask advice | Travel after covid recovery | Entry test rules | Maskalorian | CDC travel advisories | Kids and masks | Traveling while trans
Airlines: What to expect in 2022 | Confronting unruly passengers | Buses as flights | Goodie bags | Fare sales | Unruly passenger no-fly list | It’s physically impossible to open a plane door | Refund battles | Disruptive behavior | Wheelchair damage
Destinations: Florida v. Disney | Disney boycott | Texas, Florida travel ban | Obama’s national parks show | Top vacation spots | Disney prices | Australia reopens | Passport-free travel | Mexico shooting | Moving to Rome
Airbnb: Accidental break-in | Ukrainian refugee housing | Pet-friendly additions | Vacation rental startups | Cleaning fees
On the road: Pricey summer travel | Labor shortages | Hertz police reports | Rental car woes | How environmentalists travel | Road trips with pets | Road trips with babies