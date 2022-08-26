Skip to main content
TSA allows bald eagles, in case you were wondering

Clark the eagle is “trained to spread his wings,” which came in handy for screening in Charlotte

August 26, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. EDT
It’s often a thrill to spot a bald eagle in the wild. But in the airport, it may be a little confusing.

“Mans is out here bringing a bald eagle through TSA at CLT Douglas,” one man wrote on Twitter Monday along with a video of an eagle flapping its wings and craning its neck while perched on a handler’s left arm.

Fellow social media users suggested it was an “emotional support eagle” and wondered if it would fly regional carrier American Eagle.

The avian passenger was actually on a business trip. Clark the eagle, from the World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri, had traveled to Charlotte to make an appearance at High Point University, the school said in a tweet. Hatched at the sanctuary as part of a breeding program about 20 years ago, Clark could not be released into the wild like his siblings, according to the organization’s website, and became a “flying ambassador” at special events.

The Transportation Security Administration posted photos of Clark peering toward a camera and demonstrating his wingspan at the checkpoint. Clark, the tweet said, “decided to give his wings a break and fly commercial. His airline notified us and we screened him and his handler.”

The agency added: “Clark is trained to spread his wings, and even showed off a bit during screening.”

A Twitter account run by the sanctuary’s CEO shared the photos and video, and posted a photo of Clark in a hotel room ahead of his university visit, where he flew over the heads of a new class of students. The eagle, alas, does not fly American; he’s a Southwest customer.

“On a case-by-case basis, Southwest Airlines works with reputable animal organizations, such as the World Bird Sanctuary, to make special exceptions to allow the animals to travel in-cabin,” spokeswoman Tiffany Valdez said in an email.

