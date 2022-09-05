8 airports with stunning landing views

2 LaGuardia

New York’s skyline is hard to beat — and even more impressive on the approach to this Queens airport. The view of rivers, bridges and skyscrapers is almost enough to distract you from the traffic waiting once you land.

Cessie Cerrato, founder of public relations and social media influencer marketing agency Cessie C. Communications, has lived in the city for almost eight years but dreamed of living there since she was a teenager.

“To me, the view of Manhattan as you are flying into LaGuardia means so much more than the famous skyline we all have grown to know,” she said in an email. “It represents a dream come true, and is a constant reminder of all the possibilities that still lay ahead. It gives me butterflies every time I land.”