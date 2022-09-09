Skip to main content
The Queen’s travels, in photos

Queen Elizabeth II logged 285 official tours, visiting heads of state and the Commonwealth of former colonies

By
and 
 
September 9, 2022 at 12:25 p.m. EDT
Queen Elizabeth II on a rainforest walk at Red Peak, near Cairns, Queensland, Australia on March 1, 2002.
Queen Elizabeth II on a rainforest walk at Red Peak, near Cairns, Queensland, Australia on March 1, 2002. (Ian Jones/Daily Telegraph Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II couldn’t help but set a new standard for travel diplomacy.

She was born in 1926, witnessing the world move from steamships to all manner of aircraft. She reached supersonic speed on the Concorde in 1977 and became a regular on Australian airline Qantas. According to records kept by the Royal Family, the Queen logged 285 official tours, including state visits with foreign leaders and jaunts across the vast Commonwealth of former colonies.

Given the length and transportation advancements of her reign, she may be the most-traveled monarch, at once a stoic dignitary and a living symbol of Britain’s imperial history.

We’ve collected a life’s worth of travel photos of the Queen, from Paris, China and Nigeria to the South Lawn of the White House and Camden Yards in Baltimore.

