The Queen’s travels, in photos

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

The latest: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, died in Scotland on Thursday. She was 96. Follow our live coverage as the U.K. mourns and the new king, Charles III, delivers his first address to the nation.

Declining health: The queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle after doctors became concerned about her health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

70 years on the throne: Queen Elizabeth II became monarch at age 25 and led a life devoted to public service and in the public eye. She became a symbol of stability and continuity — even through royal scandals, the breakup of the British Empire and massive change around the world.

Operation London Bridge: Queen Elizabeth II has been planning for her succession for some time. Here’s what will happen in the first 10 days after the end of the queen’s reign.