What to know about travel as Hurricane Fiona hits the Atlantic

After ‘catastrophic’ flooding in Puerto Rico, the storm was lingering over the Dominican Republic

By
and 
 
September 19, 2022 at 5:31 p.m. EDT
A man takes pictures Monday in Nagua, Dominican Republic, where Hurricane Fiona made landfall after leaving Puerto Rico. (Orlando Barria/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

An unusually quiet Atlantic hurricane season turned on its head this weekend as Hurricane Fiona slammed Puerto Rico with damaging winds and nearly 30 inches of rain in some locations.

Multiple deaths have been reported and emergency responders have rescued around 1,000 people. Puerto Rican Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the damage to urban areas was “catastrophic,” and rain is expected to continue there until Tuesday evening. The storm lingered over the Dominican Republic Monday and is expected to take aim at Turks and Caicos.

Here’s what you need to know about the storm’s impact on the tourism-heavy region.

