How to pitch travel stories to The Washington Post

We can’t accept pieces that result from free trips. Free trips (or “press trips”) are complimentary or discounted trips sponsored by organizations with a vested interest in the stories that result: tourism offices, chambers of commerce and visitors’ bureaus, as well as airlines, hotels, cruise ships, outfitters, guides and other travel providers.

We very rarely pay freelance travel expenses. Please don’t pitch stories with the expectation that The Post will underwrite the cost of your travel.

We buy first publication rights, so don’t pitch anything that has already appeared anywhere else or that is part of a multiple submission.

We cannot accept stories that are piggybacked onto assignments from other publications. For example, if one publication sends you to Amsterdam to write about restaurants, don’t pitch a story about Amsterdam museums researched on that trip.

You must disclose to the assignment editor any conflict of interest or appearance of a conflict of interest related to the assignment.

Freelancers should not represent themselves as Washington Post writers while reporting. They may, however, identify themselves as freelance reporters writing an article for The Washington Post Travel section when interviewing subjects for the story.

You should travel anonymously, unless otherwise agreed to by your assignment editor. You should not inform hotels, restaurants, cruise personnel, etc., that you are writing about or reviewing their business.

When a pitch is accepted, the terms of your agreement with The Post are laid out in the Writer Agreement through our Talent Network.