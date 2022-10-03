Fat Bear Week has arrived. Meet the chunky contenders.

In case you missed it, Fat Bear Week champions the brown bears of Katmai National Park and Preserve as they complete their transformations from scrawny to elephantine for hibernation. Fans can vote on their favorite from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11.

This is not a drill: This year’s Fat Bear Week bracket has dropped, officially unleashing the 2022 competition. Twelve bears — a mix of fan favorites and newcomers — have been chosen, but only one will take home the title on Fat Bear Tuesday.

Lian Law, a visual information specialist at Katmai, said it was so difficult to narrow down the competition that they considered expanding the bracket to include more bears, which are named based on their numbers for monitoring. Instead, they deliberated for hours to come up with the final roster. “I know that some of the decisions we made about who’s in and who isn’t are sure to be controversial,” she said.