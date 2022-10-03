What is Fat Bear Week? Everything to know about the big, beefy event.

’Tis the season to be jolly, and I’m not talking about Christmas. It’s Fat Bear Week, a pure and wonderful treat for people who need a break from the harsh realities of life.
Then it’s up to voters to interpret the “fattest.”
“There’s no real set criteria that you’re supposed to vote on,” said Mike Fitz, a resident naturalist with Explore.org who started the competition in 2014. “You could vote on just simply the largest bear, or look at relative fatness or consider the extenuating circumstances of each bear’s life like the challenges of raising offspring.”
For the uninitiated, here’s everything you need to know about the week, and how to celebrate accordingly.
