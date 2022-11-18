8 ways to be the worst national park visitor

Chucking items into the Grand Canyon (or anywhere)

“Do we really need to say, ‘don’t hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?’” the national park said in a plaintive Facebook post last month. Apparently, the answer is yes. A TikTok star posted a video of herself hitting a golf ball into the depths near Mather Point; her club goes flying too.

She now faces charges for littering, creating a hazardous condition and throwing objects over the canyon rim, The Washington Post reported. She’s not alone in her illicit sporting activity: Last year, one man was seen hitting a baseball into the canyon. A comedian also faced charges for hitting a golf ball at Yellowstone National Park last year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Grand Canyon National Park public affairs specialist Joelle Baird said there’s an inherent public safety issue, not to mention environmental concerns.

“We have trails that descend into the canyons where a lot of visitors are concentrated,” she said. “That’s something that a lot of people don’t necessarily realize when they get to the edge of the canyon, that there might be people below.”

The park’s request applies to other objects as well. Baird said volunteers rappel over the edge of a popular South Rim viewpoint every year and “collect an obscene amount of coins.” Those can be dangerous for wildlife, who sometimes die with foreign objects in their guts, she said.

National Park Service spokesperson Cynthia Hernandez said visitors shouldn’t leave anything behind that isn’t naturally part of a park’s environment.