Give the gift of stress-free travel with these 7 airport perks

Hire an airport concierge

Starts at $250

Perq Soleil is an airport arrival and departure assistance service that can get you through security in about a minute flat. A travel aide takes travelers through an alternative line usually reserved for airport staff and airline personnel.

They also provide customized services for customers, like meeting travelers at their car and helping with their luggage, arranging airport wheelchairs and shopping for them at duty free. They can help with getting paperwork ready to fly with a pet, or get travelers coffee and delivering it to their gate.

With rates starting at $250 for a party of up to four travelers, hiring Perq Soleil is not cheap, but it makes for a special gift for a hectic travel day. You can ease the burden of holiday travel for aging parents, families with kids or someone with mobility issues, or kick a friend’s honeymoon off with a fancy start.

