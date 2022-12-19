Just how dangerous is turbulence?

The accounts from the Hawaiian Airlines flight were dramatic: Passengers hit the ceiling, objects went flying, people were crying.
But turbulence itself is a frequent occurrence, as any regular traveler can attest — and it typically isn’t cause for alarm, experts say. A day after the incident on the Hawaii-bound flight, a United Airlines flight headed to Houston hit turbulence, and five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
“Turbulence is normal; it’s part of the sky,” said Patrick Smith, a commercial pilot for 30 years who runs the Ask The Pilot blog. “Every flight every day encounters some form of rough air. For crews, by and large, we look at it as a comfort issue, not necessarily a safety issue.”
The Federal Aviation Administration describes turbulence as movement of air that usually can’t be seen and often happens unexpectedly. Roughly 58 people are hurt because of turbulence every year while not wearing their seat belts, the agency says.
“It can be created by many different conditions, including atmospheric pressure, jet streams, air around mountains, cold or warm weather fronts or thunderstorms,” the agency says on its website. “Turbulence can even occur when the sky appears to be clear.”
Bob Thomas, a pilot, former weatherman and assistant professor of aeronautical science at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, said there are many different types of turbulence.
“The bad kind is always unexpected,” he said. What’s called “clear-air” turbulence happens without visual cues.
“You can have turbulence from a thunderstorm 20 miles away from the actual worst part of the storm,” Thomas said. “Thunderstorms will create these huge up and down movements of air, and when you get that, you get these big waves that come through and you can just fly through it.”
In the Hawaiian Airlines case, weather officials told media, there were storms in the flight path. But Snook said there had been no warning of the specific patch of air that the Airbus A330 encountered.
“It can be associated with almost any kind of weather,” Smith said. “It doesn’t always matter, and it’s not always predictable.”
He said the tools that pilots have in the flight deck are “amazingly good” at predicting where, when and how bad turbulence might be. They can alter their route or altitude to try to avoid the rough air, or — if that’s not possible — give the flight attendants plenty of warning to prepare the cabin.
“But in a lot of ways, it’s more art than science and sometimes you just don’t know,” Smith said. “It can get bumpy when you just don’t expect.” One place likely to be slightly less bumpy: the middle of the plane over the wings, he said. The bumpiest place to sit is in the tail of the plane, he said, though it doesn’t make a lot of difference.
Smith said the fear that a plane might flip upside down or lose a wing is “at best, science fiction.”
While worst-case scenario fears are extreme, experts say turbulence still poses a risk — especially if people are not buckled in. Snook, the Hawaiian Airlines executive, said Sunday that it wasn’t yet clear how many people on the flight were not wearing seat belts, but that the seat belt sign was on.
“You want to be cautious because the aircraft itself is going to survive,” said Mark Baier, CEO of Aviation Manuals, which provides safety information and systems to smaller flight operators. “You’re going to get thrown around the cabin, or loose objects are going to be thrown around the cabin and cause injury.”
More travel news
Safety: Future of TSA | BA.5 and travel | Bison attacks | Mask advice | Sandals adding carbon monoxide detectors | CDC monkeypox warning | Travel after covid recovery | Maskalorian | CDC travel advisories | Traveling while trans
Airlines: Middle seat fans | Phone calls on flights | Airport glow-up | Delta lounges | Private jet travel | Frontier pass | First class seats | RIP, Spirit | Delta’s 'parallel reality’ | WiFi improves | Confronting unruly passengers | Fare sales | It’s physically impossible to open a plane door | Wheelchair damage | Protections for passengers with disabilities
Destinations: Real-life White Lotus | Mauna Loa eruption | Misbehavior at national parks | Disney CEO comeback | World heritage sites | Japan’s reopening | Disney adults | Scariest places | New Bali visa | Revised Cuba policy | Disney prices | Passport-free travel | Mexico shooting | Moving to Rome
Airbnb: Is there an ‘Airbnbust?' | CEO is hosting | Fees and chores | ‘Slave cabin’ apology | No more parties | Covid refund policy ends | Accidental break-in | Pet-friendly additions | Cleaning fees
On the road: Resort fee crackdown | Hotel room lights | Greyhound road trip | Green hotels | How environmentalists travel | Road trips with pets | Road trips with babies